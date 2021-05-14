South Dakota State University, NCAA Division III, Commissions Big Fogg For Championship Game

MURRIETA, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Dakota State University (SDSU) has commissioned Big Fogg to provide sideline cooling and misting services for the NCAA Division III Championship Football Game in Texas, this Sunday, May 16 th.

MURRIETA, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Dakota State University (SDSU) has commissioned Big Fogg to provide sideline cooling and misting services for the NCAA Division III Championship Football Game in Texas, this Sunday, May 16 th. The South Dakota Jackrabbits will face the undefeated Sam Houston State Bearcats.

"We are pleased to be able to provide South Dakota State with top-notch misting and cooling equipment" said Chris Miehl, CEO of Big Fogg. "Keeping the SDSU team cool and comfortable is a competitive advantage we are happy to deliver."

Big Fogg staff and equipment will follow extensive COVID-19 precautions and protocols, ensuring the safety of players, coaches and staff.

For over twenty years, Big Fogg has provided sideline heating and misting systems at hundreds of games. Big Fogg has a variety of portable solutions that can be mobilized quickly in California, Florida and Texas and reservations for the Fall 2021 Football Season are now being accepted. Special pricing is available on a first come, first serve basis. For more information or to reserve your outdoor temperature control solution, call (951) 852-5885.

Since 2000, Big Fogg™ has designed, built and installed commercial, industrial and residential misting systems. Headquartered in Murrieta, California, they have satellite facilities in Jacksonville, Florida and Austin, Texas. Their expansive headquarters provide state of the art equipment and engineering services to ensure each project meets stringent quality control requirements and exceeds customers' expectations.

