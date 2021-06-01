South Carolina Virtual Charter School Highlights Graduates With Commencement Ceremony

South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS), a COGNIA and NCAA-accredited, full-time online public charter school, will celebrate the Class of 2021 during an in-person graduation ceremony at Segra Park in Columbia on Thursday, June 3 rd.

South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS), a COGNIA and NCAA-accredited, full-time online public charter school, will celebrate the Class of 2021 during an in-person graduation ceremony at Segra Park in Columbia on Thursday, June 3 rd.

The graduation will celebrate the achievements of more than 380 students—the largest class since the school's inception. This year's commencement speaker is the Honorable Molly Spearman, the state's Superintendent of Education.

Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports it has been accepted to state technical schools, colleges and universities across the country.

"Each and every day, we strive to awaken the power of learning in our students," said Dr. Cherry Daniel, Head of School at SCVCS. "We are so proud of our graduating class and know they have the tools they need to succeed in college, the workforce, and beyond."

Students enroll in SCVCS for a number of reasons—some are looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. SCVCS students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Additionally, many seniors are enrolled in dual credit college classes which gives them a "jump start "on their post-secondary goals.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT:South Carolina Virtual Charter School 2021 Graduation Ceremony WHEN: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 11:30 a.m. / Link with more information about the ceremony will be posted to SCVCS's Facebook Page

About South Carolina Virtual Charter School

South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS) is a full-time online public school program that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the South Carolina public school system, SCVCS is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about SCVCS, visit scvcs.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005015/en/