South Africa Road Freight Transport Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freight Transport by Road in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freight Transport by Road in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the transport of freight by road, with comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, including volumes transported, number of heavy vehicles, corporate actions and developments including financial and operating results.

Government has announced planned interventions to reform the rail sector to make it more effective, efficient and competitive, but road continues to be the transport mode for the majority of goods.

The road freight industry faces many challenges including reduced demand due to pressure on consumer spending, high input costs, competition from e-commerce platforms, labour demands, pressure by customers to reduce transport costs, automation and new technologies, border post and port congestion and excess capacity. The industry is responding by using technology to improve efficiencies and reduce costs, by spreading risk, using flexible distribution models and decentralising operations.; Coronavirus:

The effect of the pandemic on the operations and revenue of the road freight and warehousing sector has been mixed. The benefits of providing warehousing and transportation for sectors such as healthcare and consumer goods was offset by the negative effect of protocol compliance requirements, lower volumes requiring transportation, movement restrictions and border post congestion. The volume of freight transported by road decreased in 2020. Opportunities:

Businesses in this industry range from large companies to small family businesses and owner-driver operations. Owner-driver schemes offer opportunities for new entrants to the industry. Increasing use of e-commerce opens opportunities for the parcel and courier industry, while there are also opportunities in the removals industry and for companies that provide flexible and customised services to meet specific needs. There are profiles of 31 companies including major industry players such as Imperial Logistics, Super Group and Barloworld Logistics, foreign-owned companies such as Maersk and removals and storage businesses such as Biddulphs. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Description of the Industry2.1. Industry Value Chain2.2. Geographic Position 3. Size of the Industry 4. State of the Industry4.1. Local4.1.1. Corporate Actions4.1.2. Regulations4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development4.2. Continental4.3. International 5. Influencing Factors5.1. Coronavirus5.2. Supply Chain Disruptions5.3. Economic Environment5.4. Rising Operating Costs5.5. Labour5.6. Road Conditions and Infrastructure5.7. Government Initiatives5.8. Private Sector Developments5.9. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation5.10. Crime5.11. Environmental Issues5.12. Electricity Supply Constraints5.13. Cyclicality 6. Competition6.1. Barriers to Entry 7. SWOT Analysis 8. Outlook 9. Industry Associations 10. References10.1. Publications10.2. Websites Appendix

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

Apm Terminals Trucking South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Aspen Logistic Services (Pty) Ltd

Barloworld Logistics Africa (Pty) Ltd

Biddulphs Removals and Storage S a (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Freight (Pty) Ltd

Cargo Carriers (Pty) Ltd

Concargo (Pty) Ltd

Crossroads Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Digistics (Pty) Ltd

Dpd Laser Express Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Dsv South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Elliott Mobility (Pty) Ltd

Ezethu Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Gan-Trans (Pty) Ltd

Grindrod ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Imperial Logistics Ltd

Laser Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

Laser Transport Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

Maersk Logistics and Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Namibia Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Ni-Da Transport (Pty) Ltd

Onelogix Group Ltd

Rhenus Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Rtt Group (Pty) Ltd

Sequence Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Super Group Ltd

Triton Express (Pty) Ltd

Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Value Logistics Ltd

Vincemus Investments (Pty) Ltd

Vital Distribution Solutions (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8uueh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-road-freight-transport-market-report-2021-301279372.html

SOURCE Research and Markets