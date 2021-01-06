South Africa Fitness Service Market Outlook Report 2020-2023 - Focus On Establishing Female-Specific Fitness Centers
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Fitness Service Market Outlook to 2023 - by Market Structure, by Revenue Streams, by Membership Subscription Package, by Provinces and by Gender" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Africa Fitness Service Market Outlook to 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of fitness services market of South Africa. The report covers market overview, business cycle, ecosystem, emerging growth drivers and trends; issues and challenges; customer pain points and decision making parameters, competitive landscape of players in organized sector and government regulations. The report concludes with the market projection and analysis recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Research Methodology2.1. Market Definitions2.2. Abbreviations2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling
- Consolidated approrach -Market Sizing
- Market Sizing - South Africa Fitness Service Market
- Variables (Dependent and Independent)
- Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model
- Regression Matrix
- Limitations
- Final Conclusion
3. Economy Analysis, 2013 - 2023E3.1. Cause and Effect Relationship 4. South Africa Fitness Service Market Introduction and Evolution4.1. South Africa Fitness Service Market Overview and Genesis4.2. South Africa Fitness Service Market Supply Side Evolution4.3. South Africa Fitness Service Market Demand Side Evolution 5. South Africa Fitness Service Market Ecosystem 6. South Africa Fitness Service Market Size (by Revenue, by Membership and by Number of Fitness Centers), 2013- 2018
- Total Addressable Market and Penetration Rate for South Africa Fitness Service Market, 2013-2018
7. South Africa Fitness Service Market Segmentation, 20187.1. By Major Revenue Streams (Gym Membership and Personal Training), 20187.1.1. Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream (Gym Membership Revenue and PT Revenue) By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), 20187.2. By Provinces (Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, North West, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State, Northern Cape), 20187.3. Rental Rates by Region, 20187.4. By Membership Subscription (1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 1 year), 20187.4.1. By Membership Subscription On the Basis of Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), 20187.5. By Gender Composition (Male and Female), 20187.6. By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), 20187.6.1. On the Basis of Number of Centers, Number of Members and Revenue Generated, 2018 8. South Africa Fitness Service Market Growth Drivers and Trends8.1. Trends and Recent Developments
- Outdoor Fitness Programme
- Body Weight and Strength Training Exercises
- Fitness Snacking
- Digital Fitness Training
- Group Training
- Workplace Fitness Promotion
- Wearable Technology
8.2. Growth Drivers
- Increase in Lifestyle Diseases
- Tie-Ups and Partnerships with Medical Aid Companies
- Government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles
- Expanding Disposable Income
- Boost in Personal Trainer requirement
- Availability of Additional Facilities
- Growth in Organized Gym Chains
- Focus on Establishing Female-Specific Fitness Centers
- Investing In Building Customer Awareness And Trust
- Growing Trend Of Corporate Fitness Programs
- Change in Consumer Behavior Spurred by Change in Demographics
9. Issues and Challenges in South Africa Fitness Service Market
- Low Conversion Rates
- Member Retention
- Subsidized Membership Packages of the Top Major Players
- Scalability
- Lack of Availability of Trained and Experienced Personnel
- Expensive Maintenance
- Technological Advancements
- Stiff Competition from Unorganized Players
- High Cost of Establishment
- Low Focus on the Sub-Urban Areas
- High Cost of Marketing
10. South Africa Fitness Service Market Investment Model
- Introduction
- Assumptions Considered
- Fixed Investment
- Sources Of Finance
- Variable Cost
- Profitability
11. Regulatory Framework in South Africa Fitness Services Market 12. Customer Profiling-South Africa Fitness Service Market12.1. Customer Decision Making Parameters, 201812.2. Pain Points Of Customers 13. Snapshot on Personal Training Market In South Africa 14. Snapshot on Yoga Market in South Africa, 2018 15. SWOT Analysis in the South Africa Fitness Service Market 16. Competitive Landscape in South Africa Fitness Service Market16.1. Competition Scenario (Market Nature, Bargaining Power, Entry Barriers, Market Positioning and Competition Parameters), 2018
- Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players (Virgin Active, Planet Fitness, Zone Fitness, Gym Company, Viva Fitness, Adventure Boot Camp For Women) in South Africa Fitness Service market
16.2. Market Share of Major Players (Virgin Active, Planet Fitness, Zone Fitness, Curves Fitness, Gym Company, Bodytec & Others), 201816.3. Comparison Matrix in South Africa Fitness Service Market, 201816.4. Company Profile Of Major Players In South Africa Fitness Service Market16.4.1. Virgin Active16.4.2. Planet Fitness16.4.3. Zone Fitness16.4.4. Gym Company16.4.5. Curves Fitness16.4.6. BODYTEC16.4.7. Viva Gym16.4.8. GO Health Club16.4.9. Moove Motion Fitness 16.4.10. Dream Body Fitness16.5. Other Company Profiles of Organized Fitness Market16.5.1. Body Classique16.5.2. Motion Fitness16.5.3. Ignite Fitness16.5.4. Family Fitness16.5.5. BUC Personal Fitness Studio16.5.6. Better Bodies Gym16.5.7. SWEAT 100016.5.8. Roark Gym16.5.9. F45 Training 16.5.10. Switch Playground 16.5.11. Cape CrossFit 16.5.12. Motley Crew CrossFit 16.5.13. Ritual Gym 16.5.14. Yoga South Africa 16.5.15. Living Yoga 16.5.16. DynamX Ladies Health Studio 16.5.17. Yoga Experience 16.5.18. Adventure Boot Camp for Women 16.5.19. Women in Fitness 16.5.20. ElectroFitness 16.5.21. Shapes For Women16.6. Other Company Profiles of Unorganized Fitness Market16.6.1. Bold16.6.2. Srix Zone16.6.3. Proactive Fitness Gym16.6.4. Fast Fitness16.6.5. BodyMind Fitness16.6.6. Eden Fitness 17. Case Study- Virgin Active 18. South Africa Fitness Service Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E- 2023E
- Total Expected Addressable Market and Penetration Rate
18.1. South Africa Fitness Service Future Market Segmentation By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized) on the basis of Number of Fitness Centers, 2023E18.2. South Africa Fitness Service Future Market Segmentation by Gender (Male and Female) on the Basis of Revenue, 2023E 19. Analyst RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ke8w6o
