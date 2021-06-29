Sourcewell National Cooperative Contract Awarded To Sharp For The 6th Consecutive Term

MONTVALE, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, is excited to announce that it has been awarded another four-year national contract with Sourcewell for copiers, printers and multifunction devices with related supplies, accessories and services.

Sharp has brought value to Sourcewell participating entities for more than 20 years and continues to provide state-of-the-art office equipment and professional displays for today's tech-driven workspace on a nationwide level.

"It is an honor to be recognized and awarded this contract by Sourcewell," said Erica Calise, Director of Marketing, Government and National Accounts, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "We are focused and committed to providing simply smarter solutions that deliver superior productivity, performance and ease-of-use to Sourcewell participating entities. We look forward to continuing to offer our range of innovative technology solutions to Sourcewell participating entities through 2025."

Sourcewell is a member-focused public cooperative of more than 50,000 participating agencies, including local government, educational and non-profit organizations, throughout the United States that operates as a public entity under legislative authority. Sharp's national contract with Sourcewell offers volume pricing on Sharp's complete line of award-winning digital multifunction printers, professional displays, AQUOS BOARD ® interactive whiteboards and customized software solutions.

"Sourcewell is very excited to continue our longstanding relationship with Sharp. Our participating entities continue to benefit from the unique features and capabilities that Sharp solutions provide and excellent service based on Sharp's exceptional direct branches and national dealer network," said David Duhn, Sourcewell Supplier Development Supervisor. "Together, Sourcewell and Sharp's technology solutions offered on Sourcewell's contract award will have an advancing impact on the effectiveness and efficiencies of government and education agencies across the country. We look forward to working together and growing this contract beyond all expectations."

Sourcewell's contract enables organizations to reduce the time and expense of the purchasing process, as well as receive national volume pricing, same-day order processing and prompt delivery from Sharp.

To learn more about Sharp's Sourcewell contract and the customer benefits from this award, please visit contract.sharpamericas.com/sourcewell

About Sharp Electronics CorporationSharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information CompanySharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use. The aim of the Simply Smarter Workplace strategy is to accelerate collaboration, improve efficiencies, digitize workflows, and increase information security. Sharp's expansive line of products and solutions include interactive displays such as the award-winning Windows collaboration display and AQUOS BOARD® interactive display, commercial displays, security-first laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of multifunction copier and printer solutions.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

