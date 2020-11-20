Sourcerer Acquired

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcerer , an online visual profile for software engineers that analyzes and derives actual abilities, preferences, and habits from engineer's source code, announced today that they have been acquired by an industry leader in the HR technology space. The acquiring company and terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Co-Founders, Sergey Surkov and Ryan Osilla built Sourcerer over the last three years and cultivated a thriving community of talented software engineers. Sourcerer will continue to host community member profiles until March 31, 2021, at which time, they will be sunsetting the current service. Future plans for the intellectual property developed by Sourcerer have also not been disclosed.

"It's been an honor of a lifetime to have built this community of incredibly talented software engineers, helping them to showcase their talent and tell their story to the world," said Sergey Surkov, Co-Founder, Sourcerer. "While we're excited about our next endeavor, we're even more excited to see what our acquisition partner has in store for the Sourcerer product."

"We agonized for many months over what to do with our company when we were approached by the perfect partner," said Ryan Osilla, Co-Founder, Sourcerer. "While we're sad to see this chapter close, we're thrilled to know that Sourcerer will live on in another form in the future."

Sourcerer aggregates and stores source code from repositories like GitLab, GitHub, and Bitbucket to create a visual representation of a developer's work experience over time. By using statistical and machine learning analytics, Sourcerer showcases developer skills in various languages, actual abilities, habits, and preferences. Sourcerer is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with team members working remotely from all around the world.

