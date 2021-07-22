SourceAmerica Announces New Board Of Directors Members

VIENNA, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four of the nation's top disability community leaders have joined the SourceAmerica ® Board of Directors to support the organization's mission of creating jobs for people with disabilities.

VIENNA, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four of the nation's top disability community leaders have joined the SourceAmerica ® Board of Directors to support the organization's mission of creating jobs for people with disabilities.

These individuals bring a unique perspective on the issues facing the employment landscape for people with disabilities.

The recently appointed board members represent a variety of nonprofit agencies across the United States and share a common goal -- expanding job opportunities for this segment of the workforce. These individuals include:

Phyllis Barrett, Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, (Ret.)

Charlotte Hammond, President and CEO, Challenge Unlimited

Reginald Hughes, Executive Director, Palmetto Goodwill Services

Sharon Smith, Chief Operating Officer, WORK, Inc.

"We are proud to welcome these seasoned business leaders to the SourceAmerica Board of Directors," said Norm Lorentz, Chair of the SourceAmerica Board. "Each of these individuals brings a unique perspective on the issues facing the employment landscape for people with disabilities. Their experience will help shape the future of our organization and directly impact our mission of creating employment opportunities for this talented segment of the workforce."

Board members serve three-year terms overseeing SourceAmerica's strategic plan and organizational governance, while also supporting its mission, vision, and values.

"Because of their tremendous experience working within the disability community, this distinct group of individuals will add immense value to the future of SourceAmerica," said Richard Belden, SourceAmerica Interim President and CEO. "I look forward to working with all of our board members to see everything that we can accomplish together."

To find a full list of the SourceAmerica Board of Directors, click here.

About SourceAmericaSourceAmerica connects government and corporate customers to a national network of nonprofit agencies that hire a talented segment of the workforce - people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with differing abilities. As a leading job creator within the disability community, and distinguished as an AbilityOne ® authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow the organization on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmerica), Instagram (@SourceAmerica), and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica)

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sourceamerica-announces-new-board-of-directors-members-301339757.html

SOURCE SourceAmerica