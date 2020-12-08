Source Advisors Expands Nationwide Reach With Acquisition

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Advisors, a leading specialized tax consulting firm providing R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO inventory, §179D and §45L solutions nationwide for more than 37 years, with support from their...

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Advisors, a leading specialized tax consulting firm providing R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO inventory, §179D and §45L solutions nationwide for more than 37 years, with support from their equity partner Gainline Capital Partners, has acquired Intrepid Advisors, a business consulting firm that offers engineer driven expertise and consulting services on R&D tax credits for manufacturing and technology companies.

"Intrepid Advisors' outstanding reputation in the industry aligns with our core values of trust, integrity, and client service that have driven our success," said Chris Henderson, President of Source Advisors. "We are excited to further solidify our national presence and technical leadership with this acquisition."

"Joining the Source Advisors powerhouse of experienced CPAs, attorneys, engineers, and technology experts allows us to offer a broader portfolio of value creating tax incentives to further benefit our clients and CPA firm partners," said Stephen Powers, President of Intrepid Advisors.

Source Advisors' consultative and customer centric approach remains a consistent differentiator among their competitors and allows their team to help CPA firms and their clients navigate the evolving tax laws that govern federal and state incentives. For more information, visit www.sourceadvisors.com or call 817.732.5494.

About Source Advisors

Source Advisors has helped CPA firms and their clients maximize specialized federal and state tax incentives for more than three decades. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Source Advisors collaborates with accounting firms throughout the country to bring R&D tax credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO, §179D, and §45L solutions to their clients. With a nationwide team of more than 100 professionals, Source Advisors serves many of the nation's most prominent accounting firms, associations, and Fortune 1000 companies. https://www.sourceadvisors.com

About Gainline Capital Partners

Gainline Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in U.S. based middle market companies. The firm invests in profitable companies with enterprise values of up to $250 million. Gainline partners with management teams to help execute their vision, drive sustainable growth, and create long term value. http://www.gainlinecapital.com

