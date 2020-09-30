SoundPractice Podcasts From AAPL Highlight Health Leadership Issues In The Time Of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on physician leadership and providing resources leading to personal, organizational and systematic transformation, the American Association for Physician Leadership is highlighting a series of Podcasts...

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on physician leadership and providing resources leading to personal, organizational and systematic transformation,the American Association for Physician Leadership is highlighting a series of Podcasts covering COVID-19 topics important to physicians through its SoundPractice Podcasts. ( www.soundpracticepodcast.com)

Co-hosts Michael J. Sacopulos, JD, and Cheryl Toth, MBA, point to these recent episodes of particular interest:

Crisis Management for Physicians with Max Reiboldt , Coker Group https://www.soundpracticepodcast.com/e/crisis-management-for-physician-leaders-prepare-execute-thrive/ The Use of Technology and Telemedicine in the Battle Against Covid-19 and Coronavirus with Dr. Peter Alperin , Doximity https://www.soundpracticepodcast.com/e/the-use-of-technology-and-telemedicine-in-the-battle-against-covid-19-and-coronavirus/ Dr. Dan Diamond on Leading Under Crisis Conditions https://www.soundpracticepodcast.com/e/unstoppable-love-dan-diamond-talks-about-leading-under-crisis-conditions/ Cheryl Toth on Strategies for Leading Virtual Teams https://www.soundpracticepodcast.com/e/leading-virtual-teams/ Dr. Peter Angood on Why Physicians Must Lead Change: All Physicians are Leaders https://www.soundpracticepodcast.com/e/why-physicians-must-lead-change-all-physicians-are-leaders/ Dr. Daniel Friedland on Leading Well from Within https://www.soundpracticepodcast.com/e/leading-well-from-within-with-dr-daniel-friedland/

Physician advocates Sacopulos (healthcare attorney, author, speaker) and Toth (business writer, speaker, and former practice consultant and healthcare tech executive) continue their engaging discussions on timely and important topics with the best thought leaders, crisp humor, and pithy tips for physicians and leaders in all sectors of healthcare. www.soundpracticepodcast.com

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

