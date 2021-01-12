Soundcore Launches Its First True-Wireless Earbuds To Feature Advanced, Multi-Mode Noise Cancellation Technology

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today introduced the next generation in its popular Liberty true-wireless earbud line, the Liberty Air 2 Pro, featuring advanced active noise-cancellation (ANC), transparency and PureNote driver technology.

DESIGNED BY ENGINEERS FOR EVERYDAY LIFE The Liberty Air 2 Pro was designed to sound great, even with noise-canceling turned on. To do this, Soundcore engineers developed PureNote driver technology, that utilizes ten hardened nano layers to make up the 11mm driver in each earbud, offering accurate sound and clarity at all frequencies. Soundcore then worked to tune the earbuds, both with ANC turned on and off, to make sure that music always sounded like artists originally intended.

"In 2019, Soundcore launched the Liberty 2 Pro, the first in the company's Pro line of earbuds," said Rock Gao, General Manager, Headphones for Soundcore. "The focus then, was to bring premium sound to the true-wireless headphone space. Today, we launch our new Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds and unveil a new noise cancelling experience that doesn't compromise the sound in any environment. With an assortment of user customizable elements, from sound profiles to customizable ANC and transparency modes, the Liberty Air 2 Pro allows users to get the best sound for themselves."

MULTI-MODE ANC FOR DAILY LIFE The Liberty Air 2 Pro offers users the ability to change between three noise cancellation modes including Transport mode, when needed to block out low frequency noises from airplanes, trains or city buses; Outdoor mode, which use a less powerful ANC setting but wider bandwidth to block out street noise, and finally Indoor mode, which primarily reduces mid-range frequencies to help block out voices that are commonly found in an office or at a café.

Additionally, the Liberty Air 2 Pro also features Transparency mode with two different settings. Mode 1 is for total transparency which helps enhance all ambient sounds. This is ideal for runners and bicyclists that need to safely hear noises around them on a city street. The second transparency mode focuses on vocals to enhance voices in the immediate vicinity while simultaneously reducing background noise. This mode is ideal for users who may be waiting for a flight or a bus but still need to hear announcements from a P.A. speaker or flight attendant.

CUSTOMIZED LISTENER EXPERIENCEUsing the updated Soundcore app, the Liberty Air 2 Pro, offers users HearID 2.0, the next generation in audio frequency customization. After performing a simple hearing test with the earbuds, the Liberty Air 2 Pro tunes the sound for the individual to ensure the best possible listening experience. New to version 2.0, users can make changes to these individualized audio settings, or can choose from one of the preset sound profiles.

PureNote Driver technology with 11mm drivers for accurate sound and clarity at all frequencies.

Multi-mode ANC with Transport, Indoor and Outdoor settings for customizable usage levels

Two transparency modes enhance the environment including voices without removing earbuds.

7-hour battery in earbuds with ANC off / 6-hour battery with ANC on

Qi wireless charging case with 26 hour battery with ANC off / 21 hour battery with ANC on as well as USB-C charging.

Anker Fast Charging technology - 10 minutes charging earbuds = 2 hours of playtime

Premium call quality using 6-mic uplink noise reduction helps optimize voices and minimize background noise.

Customizable user touch controls to set preferences for play/pause, track advance, volume, etc.

Voice-assistant compatibility with Siri ® at launch and other popular voice-assistants in the future.

Nine sets of silicone ear tips, ranging from XXXS to XL and L+ in ensure a proper fit.

Bluetooth version - 5.0

Waterproof rating - IPX4

Available in Four Colors: Onyx Black, Titanium White, Sapphire Blue, and Crystal Pink

Earbud size // Case size - 1.47" x 0.87" x 0.91" // 2.44" x 2.35" x 1.18" ● Earbud weight / Case weight - 0.37 oz // 1.78 oz

The Liberty Air 2 Pro will be available today in four colors including Onyx Black, Titanium White, Sapphire Blue, and Crystal Pink with an MSRP of $129.99 at Amazon.com, Soundcore.com and BestBuy.com. Additional retailers will be added in the coming weeks. Additionally, the Liberty Air 2 Pro will be available in the U.K for £129.99; Europe for €129.99 and Canada for $169.99 (CAD).

Additional product details, including images of the Liberty Air 2 Pro, can be found at http://bit.ly/LA2P-PressKit .

About Soundcore Soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. Soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations' family of consumer brands. For more information, please visit soundcore.co m .

About Anker Innovations Anker Innovations is a global consumer electronics innovator. Its family of brands include Anker, the leader in fast charging solutions for the home, office and on-the-go; Eufy, a developer of smart-home security systems and appliances; Nebula, a pioneer in immersive and portable home entertainment products; and Soundcore, a premium audio brand endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at anker.co m .

Anker Logo and PureNote are registered trademarks of Anker Innovations.

