Soundbar Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The soundbar market is set to grow by USD 2.07 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 2 Expect LLC, Altec Lansing Inc., B & W Group Ltd., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increase in the number of smart homes will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Soundbar Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Soundbar Market is segmented as below:

Application

Music Players



TV Sets



Computers

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Soundbar Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the soundbar market in the consumer electronics industry include 2 Expect LLC, Altec Lansing Inc., B & W Group Ltd., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Soundbar Market size

Soundbar Market trends

Soundbar Market industry analysis

The soundbar market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increase in the number of smart homes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the presence of counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.

Soundbar Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist soundbar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the soundbar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the soundbar market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soundbar market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Music players - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

TV sets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

2 Expect LLC

Altec Lansing Inc.

B & W Group Ltd.

Bose Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Sony Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

