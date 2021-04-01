Sound Physicians Expands Critical Care Services In Greater Dallas

TACOMA, Wash., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Physicians, a physician-founded and led organization providing services across the acute episode of care, is expanding its critical care service in the greater Dallas region through its acquisition of Southwest Pulmonary Associates, LLP, a critical care and pulmonary medicine group based in TX. This new partnership includes four ICU programs and multiple post-acute facilities and pulmonary clinics. The Southwest Pulmonary team will continue to provide the full spectrum of pulmonary and critical care services to patients in the community.

The four new critical care programs from the acquisition are in partnership with a major health system in North Dallas.

"This partnership fits within our strategy to partner with high-quality critical care groups, top hospital systems, and exceptional providers. Southwest Pulmonary is a leader in the Dallas community and has built an outstanding reputation of providing the best care to patients and families for decades. We are excited to be working together," said Stephen Matchett, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Critical Care, at Sound Physicians.

Sound's critical care team will focus on continuous improvements in quality, patient outcomes, satisfaction scores, and financial performance through a unique blend of preeminent physician leadership, highly-engaged intensivists, advanced practice providers, and a proven performance management model. Sound Physicians has a twenty-year history of transforming outcomes across acute care episodes, including improved safety and patient outcomes in the intensive care unit.

