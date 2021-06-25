Soulmia Launches Their Inaugural Online Shopping App For An Improved Customer Shopping Experience

Online fast fashion brand Soulmia's shopping app, available on both the App Store and Google Play, aims to optimize the shopping process for customers.

HONG KONG, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soulmia, the one-stop shop for budget-conscious fashionistas, was established in 2020 and has already amassed more than 400,000 subscribers and 5,000,000 monthly website visitors. Soulmia has become one of the fastest-growing online fashion brands and is committed to providing quality products based on latest trends at attractive, affordable prices.

As a result of the pandemic, shopping habits changed drastically with point-of-sale moving almost exclusively online in 2020 - a behavior likely to stick around. Soulmia has accomplished many achievements as an online store during this difficult time ensuring efficient customer service and trustworthy shipping services. Monthly sales have now exceeded $5 million, and the amount of categories has expanded from seven to twenty. To streamline the shopping process and improve the customer shopping experience, the Soulmia App was launched.

Soulmia values the customer shopping experience above everything and the app now enables customers to easily access their order status and track shipping information at anytime, anywhere. It also allows customers to conveniently access Soulmia's 24/6 customer support. Meanwhile, customers can comfortably share their reviews on the app for other visitors' reference and for Soulmia to use for future product and service improvements.

Soulmia introduces over 200 new products every day providing a choice of over 190,000 products to date. The app allows customers to receive updates on newly released products, sales, and promotional events in a timely manner.

The brand strives to offer a wide variety of choices, but some customers might have difficulty making decisions during their shopping process so Soulmia provides helpful fashion news and daily fashionista outfit inspiration on the app to reduce the choice overload problem for customers. The app also provides customers with near-human decision support with a data-driven personalized recommendations function.

From June 16 to July 9, Soulmia is holding their first-anniversary campaign. To show appreciation to their customers, all users can get a special 20% OFF discount when they make their first order through Soulmia's shopping app and get more exclusive coupons. As an online one-stop shop, Soulmia will continue to provide customers with various fashion items that present a lifestyle of casualness around the globe.

