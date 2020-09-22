SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year Soul Stroll for Health goes virtual! On Saturday, October 3rd, participants from coast to coast can stay safe as they join in a walk, run, and bike experience that will also include health-related activities spotlighting a variety of important topics that impact our lives during these unprecedented times.

In 2020, Soul Stroll is the movement that we all need as the focus on our health has become more critical than ever. Once again, this community focused extravaganza will be presented by the Bay Area Community Health Advisory Council (BACHAC). As Soul Stroll's reputation for being one of the Bay Area's largest community movement events continues to grow, this year's focus on bringing friends, family, organizations, and diverse communities together is more important than ever, as this Fitness Campaign starts Today and culminates on October 3rd.

Three-time Emmy Award winner Sunny Hostin will kick-off the Soul Stroll Celebration and engage in a virtual Meet & Greet celebrating the 25th Anniversary of BACHAC. Additionally, participants can also partake in several different virtual activities, including an after-party with a celebrity DJ to celebrate this extraordinary event.

Register online at www.mysoulstroll.com or by downloading the Charity Footprints App and selecting the Soul Stroll for Health - The Movement event. Opportunities to establish your own team to raise money for BACHAC are available as well. To learn more about the new Soul Stroll virtual format, visit www.mysoulstroll.com. **For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Soul Stroll Sales Team at 650.652.3884.

About BACHACThe Bay Area Community Health Advisory Council (BACHAC) is dedicated to eliminating health disparities across generations and diverse communities through education and services. For 25 years, BACHAC has worked diverse organizations to create a village united around a common goal: increasing awareness of and reducing the debilitating effects of health concerns that disproportionately affect communities of color across generations.

About Soul Stroll for Health Since 2002, Soul Stroll for Health has become BACHAC's premier Signature Event. Established to increase awareness about good nutrition and physical activity as keys to better health, the event's attendance has grown from 500 in 2002 to more than 3,000 participants in recent years. In addition to a 1-, 3-, or 5-mile run/walk, Soul Stroll provides on-site health screenings, children's activities, and a health fair with more than 50 resource partners. For more information to be a sponsor and/or register go to bachac.org or call 650-652-3884.

BACHAC - Bay Area Community Health Advisory Council formerly AACHAC - African American Community Health Advisory Committee 204 East 2nd Avenue Suite# 720 San Mateo, CA 94401 Phone (650) 652-3884

