Sotheby's International Realty Expands Its Presence In Ohio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced that it is expanding its presence in Ohio with the opening of Elite Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in the state and its third affiliated company in Ohio.

Elite Sotheby's International Realty is owned by Ken Schmidt and Mike Schmidt and will be led by Managing Broker Joanne Zettl who together bring more than a century of combined real estate experience to the company. Elite Sotheby's International Realty is located in the city of Pepper Pike and will serve the residential and luxury real estate markets in the Greater Cleveland area.

"The North Coast of Lake Erie has a long history of luxury neighborhoods and grand properties," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "Luxury real estate represents the top 10% of the market and the area is seeing increased interest from local buyers migrating back to Ohio from other Midwest cities and east metropolitan markets. Our affiliation with Elite Sotheby's International Realty marks the brand's expanding presence in the region and we are pleased to welcome them to our network."

"The Greater Cleveland area is home to a number of attractions including the second largest performing arts center in the country and the Lake Erie shoreline," said Mike Schmidt. "We are seeing increased interest in our market from buyers looking to capitalize on space while still having access to arts and culture. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty enables us to reach a broader international audience and further enhances our existing marketing efforts thanks to the brand's innovative virtual reality tools and marketing platforms."

Elite Sotheby's International Realty has one office in the area with plans for continued growth. The company is actively involved in the local community, previously supporting the Cleveland Clinic Children's hospital and various community efforts.

The Sotheby's International Realty ® network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,000 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. Elite Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,000 offices located in 72 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

