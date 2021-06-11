Sotheby's International Realty Continues To Top Individual Sales Volume Category In REAL Trends "The Thousand"

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that it is the No.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that it is the No. 1 real estate brand represented in the 2021 REAL Trends "The Thousand" Individuals by Sales Volume list. Year after year, the brand continues to have more sales associates represented in the rankings than any other real estate company, accounting for 20% of the category in 2021. The annual report ranks America's top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams based on 2020 annual sales volume and transaction sides.

Sotheby's International Realty claimed 50 of the top 250 sales associates in the REAL Trends individual sales volume category.

"Sotheby's International Realty continues to build off the momentum of a record-breaking year in 2020," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer. "Sotheby's International Realty leads the industry in the individual sales volume category and the rankings exemplify the hard work and achievements of our sales associates and teams across the country. Their performance made significant contributions to the brand's record US$150 billion in global sales volume last year and we are proud to count them as ambassadors of the Sotheby's International Realty brand."

2021 REAL Trends "The Thousand" Rankings (Listed in Alphabetical Order):

Top Agents by Sales Volume

Chris Adlam , Vista Sotheby's International Realty

, Vista Sotheby's International Realty Scott Aurich , Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Dusty Baker , Sotheby's International Realty - Montecito Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Montecito Brokerage Joseph Barbieri , Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage Serena Boardman , Sotheby's International Realty - East Side Manhattan Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - East Side Manhattan Brokerage Frank Bodenchak , Sotheby's International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage Michael Cannon , Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty Daniel Casabonne , Sotheby's International Realty - Wine Country Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Wine Country Brokerage Olivia Decker , Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Huai Ling Deng , Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Robert Dullnig , Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty Andrew Ernemann , Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

, Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty Harald Grant , Sotheby's International Realty - Southampton Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Southampton Brokerage Faisal Halum , Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty Rylan Jacka , Sotheby's International Realty - East Hampton Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - East Hampton Brokerage Chris Klug , Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

, Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty Michael LaPay , Summit Sotheby's International Realty

, Summit Sotheby's International Realty Eric Lavey , Sotheby's International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage Mary Lee , Ocean Reef Club Sotheby's International Realty

, Ocean Reef Club Sotheby's International Realty Jill Levy , Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Jody Lovell , Highlands Sotheby's International Realty

, Highlands Sotheby's International Realty Ginger Martin , Sotheby's International Realty - Wine Country Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Wine Country Brokerage Michael Martinez , ONE Sotheby's International Realty

, ONE Sotheby's International Realty Kerrie Marzot , Sotheby's International Realty - Falmouth Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Falmouth Brokerage Leslie McElwreath , Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage Chase Mizell , Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty

, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty Craig Morris , Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

, Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty Helena Morton , Ocean Reef Club Sotheby's International Realty

, Ocean Reef Club Sotheby's International Realty Patty Murphy , Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Ynez Valley Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Ynez Valley Brokerage Pamela Perkins , Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty

, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty Todd Peter , Sotheby's International Realty - Palm Beach Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Palm Beach Brokerage Stan Ponte , Sotheby's International Realty - East Side Manhattan Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - East Side Manhattan Brokerage Russell Post , Ocean Reef Club Sotheby's International Realty

, Ocean Reef Club Sotheby's International Realty Bridget Ramey , Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty Michael Rankin , TTR Sotheby's International Realty

, TTR Sotheby's International Realty Garrett Reuss , Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty

, Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty Lorraine Rotanelli , Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty Nick Sadek , Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty

, Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty Janet Feinberg Schindler , Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage Shen Schulz , Sotheby's International Realty - Malibu Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Malibu Brokerage Tara Shapiro , Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty John Shroyer , Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Wendy Storch , Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage Darlene Streit , Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe Brokerage Cathy Taub , Sotheby's International Realty - East Side Manhattan Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - East Side Manhattan Brokerage Mary Bee-Thrasher , Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Dana Trotter , Sotheby's International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage

, Sotheby's International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage Pam Vanatta , Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty

, Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty Kumara Wilcoxon , Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Top Teams by Sales Volume

Applegarth + Warrin, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

The Behr Team, LIV Sotheby's International Realty

Benoit | Robinson | O'Rourke, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty

CAIN Group, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

The Canning Properties Group, Sotheby's International Realty - Carmel Rancho Brokerage

The Dreyfus Group, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

Echelberger Group, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

The Gray Team, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

Gregg Lynn Team, Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage

Karen Van Arsdale , Premier Sotheby's International Realty

, Premier Sotheby's International Realty The Legacy Group, Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

Private Client Group, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

The Power of 4, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

Realty Group of Jackson Hole, Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

Spears Group, Scenic Sotheby's International Realty

The Stanfield Group, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

The Team, Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

Michelle Thomas , Premier Sotheby's International Realty

, Premier Sotheby's International Realty Tom Evans Real Estate, Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

Top Agents by Transaction Sides

Michael Cannon , Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty Anne Lusk , Lusk & Associates Sotheby's International Realty

, Lusk & Associates Sotheby's International Realty Darlene Streit , Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe Brokerage

Top Teams by Transaction Sides

The Lane Team, Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty

The complete "The Thousand" top real estate professionals list can be found on REAL Trends' website, www.realtrends.com.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,000 offices located in 74 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

CONTACT Melissa Couch Senior Public Relations Manager Sotheby's International Realty 973-407-6142 melissa.couch@sothebysrealty.com

