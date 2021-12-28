Sosei Heptares To Present At 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

TOKYO, Japan and LONDON, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sosei Group Corporation ("the Company"; TSE: 4565), today announced its Chief Financial Officer, Chris Cargill, will present at the 40th Annual J.

TOKYO, Japan and LONDON, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sosei Group Corporation ("the Company"; TSE: 4565), today announced its Chief Financial Officer, Chris Cargill, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which will take place virtually, on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and an audio link to the Company's virtual session presentation can be accessed here. Presentation slides will be made available through the investor section of the Company's Home Page, www.soseiheptares.com.

About Sosei HeptaresWe are an international biopharmaceutical group focused on the discovery and early development of new medicines originating from our proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. We are advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases.

We have established partnerships with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies and multiple emerging technology companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Biohaven, Genentech (Roche), GSK, Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis, Pfizer and Takeda. Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with corporate and R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK.

"Sosei Heptares" is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

Forward-looking statementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Sosei Group Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.