SOSA Teams Up With The CTA To Scale Canadian Cyber Startups In The U.S.

The accelerator will engage Canadian cyber startups to provide them with the tools needed to advance their expansion goals

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSA , the global open innovation company, announces its second year of partnership with the Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA), a global initiative led by the Government of Canada's Trade Commissioner Service, to launch the next CTA Cybersecurity, Privacy & Compliance Virtual Program in New York. Last year's program included workshops by industry leaders including American Express, Checkpoint, JPMorgan, Team8, and Morgan Stanley.

With considerably more people working from home and cyber attacks becoming more prevalent, the need for a strong and coordinated cybersecurity industry has become essential. The challenge has presented an opportunity for Canadian cybersecurity companies looking to promote their innovative solutions and expand their reach in the U.S.

SOSA's partnership with the CTA will allow seven promising Canadian cyber-startups to immerse themselves in New York's tech ecosystem, equipping them with the tools needed to expand into the U.S. market. The selection committee included representatives from SOSA's innovation team, the Canadian Consulate General in New York, and the NYU Tandon Data Future Lab . Participants in this year's program include Byos , Crypto4 , Global Intelligence , Kings Distributed Systems , MONDATA , PrivateAI and TrojAI . The program will engage the unique potential of each startup to help them advance their expansion goals.

The 11-week program will offer them access to multinational corporations, investors, and tech experts. Participants will also gain training, mentorship, insights, and workshops to help them develop a successful product-market fit alongside meaningful business growth and investment opportunities. The partnership comes on the heels of 2020 CTA alumni Qohash securing eight million dollars in Series A funding after working closely with SOSA and the CTA program in 2020.

"We're excited to begin the second year," says Uzi Scheffer, CEO of SOSA. "Because with stories like Qohash, our program has shown an achievable path for startups looking to develop their processes from within."

