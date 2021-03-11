SOS LIMITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating SOS Limited On Behalf Of SOS Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SOS Limited (SOS) - Get Report on behalf of SOS stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether SOS has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 26, 2021, Hindenburg Research and Culper Research published reports regarding SOS, alleging that the Company was a "pump and dump" scheme that used fake addresses and doctored photos of crypto miners to create an illusion of success. The reports pointed out that SOS lists a hotel room as the company's headquarters and that SOS purportedly bought mining rigs from a fake shell company. Moreover, the reports noted that the photographed SOS "miners" weren't the A10 Pros the company claimed to own but were actually Avalon's A1066 miners. Hindenburg went even further and found the original images from SOS's site belonged to a rival RHY.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.27, or 21%, to close at $4.77 per share on February 26, 2021.

