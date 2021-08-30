SOS Indonesia, Headquartered In Bali, Announces Stronger Management.

BALI, Indonesia , Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholars Of Sustenance (SOS), a US based charity, rescues surplus foods to feed hungry people and avoid food waste going to landfills. SOS operates in Thailand and Indonesia serving millions of meals to people in need. COVID caused a reinvention of SOS' mission, so SOS operates kitchens across Bali with thousands of volunteers and food donors, now temporarily closed for the safety of volunteers.

Minni successfully built her own diving business - Crystal Divers, since 1997. Her background is marketing/management, working for a food retail chain in Denmark prior to Bali to pursue her dreams. Minni joins the mission to rescue food and make sure thousands of nutritious meals gets distributed to hungry Balinese daily. The Bali hospitality industry came to a grinding halt, and SOS lost all surplus food overnight. Yet, SOS still served 1.5 million meals across Bali in 2021.

"SOS creates a snow-ball effect by investing into ingredients, staff and equipment to start the food distributions, and our treasured food donors and cooking volunteers make it all happen - it is amazing to see abundant activity resulting in so much food. We can truly say the island of Bali has come together to get through this crisis", says SOS Founder and CEO, Bo H. Holmgreen. "These are hard times for all, but motivating our diligent 25 member staff in Bali and many volunteers is a challenge Minni is up for. One day we can focus again on rescuing surplus foods and help the environment - but right now we are simply running fast, strengthening immune systems of as many hungry people as possible! We need help to do more!"

"It is a pleasure to have Minni join SOS", says James Leyson, General Manager of SOS Thailand. "We were established one year before Indonesia, and our operations on the island of Phuket resembles Bali's desperate lock-down situation". Minni herself adds: "I'm delighted to help SOS in this noble mission. Bo's vision of food rescue and environmental optimization is unique, and Indonesia is known as the second largest food waster in the world - this is a huge country with so much opportunity."

