Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico Executes Second Contract For Sale Of 10 Million COVISTIX Tests For Mexico Market

SAN DIEGO and MEXICO CITY, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced today its subsidiary, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico ("Sorrento Mexico"), has executed a second contract with a large distributor for the sale and distribution of up to 10 million COVISTIX™ tests for the Mexican market. Sorrento previously announced that Sorrento Mexico had signed a contract with a leading local distributor for up to 5 million COVISTIX tests in Mexico, bringing the total number of tests to 15 million to date.

Since its commercial launch in July, the COVISTIX COVID-19 Virus Rapid Antigen Detection Test has been well received for its ease of use and rapid generation of results. In addition, independent clinical testing by a leading Mexican national institute demonstrated a very high sensitivity of around 90% when tested in an all-comers population, including asymptomatic COVID-19 virus carriers, while the other commercial rapid COVID-19 virus antigen tests evaluated failed to achieve sensitivity above 62%. The rapid COVISTIX test provides a much needed tool to mass screen the population for sports events, school attendance and all other family and social gatherings as well as for businesses.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies ("G-MAB™ library"), immuno-cellular therapies ("DAR-T™"), antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), and oncolytic virus ("Seprehvec™"). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including Abivertinib, COVI-AMG™, COVISHIELD™, COVI-MSC™ and COVIDROPS™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVITRACK™ and COVISTIX™.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin ("RTX"), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido ® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. RTX has completed a Phase IB trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase 1B trial in osteoarthritis patients. SEMDEXA is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica. ZTlido ® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

