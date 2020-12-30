Sorrento Announces The Submission Of A Marketing Authorization Application To COFEPRIS (Mexico) For COVI-STIX™ Rapid Detection Test Of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Antigen

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that a Marketing Authorization Application has been submitted by its agents in Mexico to Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS), the health regulatory authority for Mexico, for its COVI-STIX rapid diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen in nasal samples of patients, "Inmunoensayo de flujo lateral para la detección cualitativa de la proteína nucleocápside del SARS-CoV-2".

In testing conducted to date, COVI-STIX has provided results within 15 minutes, with positive detection as quickly as two minutes for patient samples with high viral load.

An independent study conducted by researchers of the Facultad de Medicina, UNAM demonstrated high sensitivity and specificity in Mexico patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies ("G-MAB™ library"), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies ("CAR-T", "DAR-T"), antibody-drug conjugates ("ADC"), and clinical stage oncolytic virus ("Seprehvir ®"). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVI-GUARD™, COVI-AMG™, COVI-SHIELD™, Gene-MAb™, COVI-MSC™ and COVI-DROPS™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVI-TRACK™, COVI-STIX™ and COVI-TRACE™.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin ("RTX"), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido ® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. RTX has completed a phase IB trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a phase 1B trial in osteoarthritis patients. SEMDEXA is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica. ZTlido ® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential receipt of any clearance for COVI-STIX from COFEPRIS; the speed at which COVI-STIX provides results or is able to provide results, including positive detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen; the specificity and sensitivity of COVI-STIX; and Sorrento's potential position in the diagnostics testing industry.

