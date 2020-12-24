Soriano Motori Reinvents The Business Model For The Motorcycle Sector

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soriano Motori, an Italian company of modern electric motorcycles, has reinvented the business model of the motorcycle sector, eliminating accumulated inventory, and manufacturing limited edition custom motorcycles...

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soriano Motori, an Italian company of modern electric motorcycles, has reinvented the business model of the motorcycle sector, eliminating accumulated inventory, and manufacturing limited edition custom motorcycles for each client. He wants to give users the opportunity to build their own motorcycle and make it virtually unique.

"We are not a brand like others. We do not want to treat our customers with the approach that one shoe fits all equally. We are a limited-edition luxury brand that will personalize its products for each of our clients", affirms the successful entrepreneur Marco A. Soriano, founder of the company.

Artisanal production with purely European products

The production of these artisan electric motorcycles is centralized in the group's Luxury Intelligence Unit in Lecco ( Italy), on the shores of Lake Como. A team of engineers experienced in the mobility sector from the United States and Italy works from the design until the final touches before delivery. There can be up to 12 employees working on a single motorcycle, not counting logistics and delivery personnel. At the current production rate, three motorcycles can be built a day.

Soriano Motori has always focused on the use of purely European components, turning to high-level suppliers such as Paioli or OZ (suppliers to famed Valentino Rossi in Moto GP) and renouncing low-cost Asian production. The group wants to have all the quality control for this luxury product and thus avoid having to withdraw units from the market due to system failures, as it has already occurred in other brands in the sector. In addition, in this way sustainability, manufacturing and the local economy are supported.

Until now the brand has patented its platform with two engines and its braking system. Another avenue of business will be to allow other manufacturers to use these elements and obtain royalties in return. These advances in R + D + I will expand to the manufacturing of automobiles, aviation, or aeronautics.

The Soriano Foundation facilitates education between the US and the EU

The engineering of the European Union and the USA are of the highest quality. Soriano Motori, by pairing it with Italy's renowned luxury product design, wants to create the best product for its customers. The old continent offers the history, experience, and values that the Soriano family has defended in all its businesses since the beginning of the 18th century.

For this reason, Soriano Motori has decided to create a Foundation for Education. The main objective is to promote an exchange between the best engineering and design most faculties of the European Union and the USA offer, so that students learn the advances of both regions. The best students will be able to become part of the great Soriano Scholtz von Hermensdorff family.

In addition, in a period of 5 to 10 years Soriano will have created several exclusive clubs for its clients in multiple cities around the world. In these centers will be the exhibition rooms, restaurants, nightclubs, and a small museum of the house. The Soriano team itself could even be on the Moto GP circuits.

About Soriano Motori:

Founded in 2020, Soriano Motori's main objective is to create a legacy of invention, innovation, and modernization, as did Ricardo Soriano-Scholtz von Hermensdorff, founder of The Soriano-Pedroso SpA in Paris in 1919 and, later, R. Soriano SrL in Madrid in 1939 (The very 1st Spanish manufacturing company).

A team of engineers with extensive experience in electric propulsion from the European Union and the United States have worked closely together to create an icon within the motorcycle world that in turn emanates from cutting-edge technologies today.

Marco Antonio Soriano has also been a contributor to the book "The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom" by Mathieu Gorge. Together with other authors, he makes companies aware of the importance of investing in cybersecurity to avoid failures and breaches in the system. The book is now on sale worldwide.

