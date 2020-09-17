SopranosCon Producers Won't Stop Believing; 3fams Launches VirtualCons App To Bring Convention Experience To Fans

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3fams Productions, the creators of the first-ever SopranosCon, announces the beta launch of the VirtualCons , a free downloadable app, to bring the "Con" (convention) experience to fans across a variety of genres of entertainment.

Available Friday, September 18th in honor of James Gandolfini's birthday, the app is launching with unique content for fans of The Sopranos. Additional conventions will be announced monthly. For more information and to register, please visit www.VirtualCons.com .

After the incredibly-successful SopranosCon, which saw more than 15,000 fans from around the world interact with more than 50 stars from the show, walk through some of the most iconic sets, feast on ziti and cannoli, and even get themed tattoos, 3fams Productions was on its way to deliver more fan experiences. MobMovieCon and SopranosCon 2 were slated to take place in Atlantic City in April and BoxingCon was in development when COVID-19 hit. Mota and his team were forced to pivot, and created a way to bring the "con" experience to the fans.

The app will allow the con community to attend their favorite convention 365 days a year during a time when large-scale events cannot be held. Fans will have access to unique opportunities for interaction with favorite celebrities, such as one-on-one meet and greets, personal shout-outs, and university style classes; exclusive viewership of never-before-seen footage; chat rooms, forums and more. When COVID-19 restrictions are scaled back, the app will serve as a guest's passport for in-person conventions while continuing to provide remote access for fans around the world.

The full version is set to be released on November 23 rd.

About 3fams Productions

3fams Productions began in January of 2019 when three 'Sopranos' super fans from different states connected on social media, met up, and decided to form a company together. What started out as a dream imagined by co-founder Joseph Fama and his wife, Gina, evolved into a global phenomenon when Fama and meme master Daniel Trader teamed up with entrepreneur Michael Mota to launch SopranosCon.

After a successful SopranosCon, the trio launched 3fams Productions, in partnership with Federico Castelluccio ( Furio Giunta in The Sopranos), to reach even more fans with a variety of interests, including MobMovieCon, BoxingCon, Don't Stop! The SopranosCon Story documentary, and the new VirtualCons app. For more information, please visit www.3fams.com .

