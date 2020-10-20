Sophos' MSP Connect Growth Accelerates

Growth Fuelled by Increasing Demand for Sophos' Next-Generation Cybersecurity Solutions and Managed Threat Response Services

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced significant worldwide growth of MSP Connect, a program for managed service providers (MSPs) to expand market opportunities and revenue streams with Sophos' portfolio of solutions and services. The growth is fuelled by increasing demand for Sophos' innovative offerings in protecting against sophisticated and evolving cybersecurity threats.

"Channel partners have a tremendous opportunity to secure organizations from complex ransomware, like the recent Maze, WastedLocker and Dharma attacks, and other threats - including this year's surge in attack campaigns preying on mounting Coronavirus fears," said Scott Barlow, vice president of global MSP at Sophos. "MSPs are also increasingly finding themselves under attack through remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional service automation (PSA) tools, misconfigured firewalls and endpoints, and targeted phishing scams. Sophos reduces these risks, and Sophos' recent growth momentum is a direct reflection of its proven track record in securing partner and customer environments."Sophos MSP Connect now supports more than 12,500 global and regional MSPs worldwide, representing a 30% increase since the start of Sophos' fiscal year in April 2020. MSP billings also increased 56% during that time, with the most significant year-over-year growth in the Americas, Western Europe, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.Partner demand for Sophos' entire product and services portfolio - including Sophos Intercept X, Sophos XG Firewall, Sophos Cloud Optix, and Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) - continues to increase. Sophos MTR, which launched, in October 2019 as a fully-managed threat hunting, detection and response service that fuses machine learning with human analysis for an evolved approach to proactive security protection, now supports more than 1,000 customers. As one of the industry's most widely used managed detection and response (MDR) services with more than 1,000 customers, Sophos MTR stands apart with its ability to proactively take action on an organization's behalf to mitigate threats in real time."We made the decision at the start of the pandemic to deploy Sophos' entire security stack of solutions - starting with Sophos MTR - across all of our clients to ensure they're protected in the office and at home," said Chris Wanamaker, CEO at GeeksHD. "Sophos' innovative security solutions are the industry's best, bar none. They're cornerstone to our business success, and most importantly, critical in protecting organizations from advanced threats."Sophos solutions are easily managed in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform, where MSPs can oversee multiple customer installations, respond to alerts and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface. With Sophos' unique synchronized security approach, solutions share threat intelligence in real time for coordinated and automated response to threats."The only way to protect against unscrupulous cybercriminals is to stay one step ahead of them, and Sophos arms us with the threat intelligence and synchronized next-generation solutions to do exactly that," said Bob Pankratz, CEO at Technosis. "We're always looking for new ways to ensure our customers' security as they migrate to cloud environments and adopt other technologies. We've relied on Sophos for many years because of its resolute pursuit of a complete and synchronized ecosystem, and as a result, we're working smarter - not harder. Sophos MSP Connect saves us resources, and empowers our team and our clients to quickly adapt their defenses to meet ever-changing needs. In turn, we're able to reinvest those resource savings into the services and technologies our clients need." Additional Resources

About SophosAs a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyber threats.

