SOPHiA GENETICS To Present At The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH), announced today Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dr. Jurgi Camblong and Chief Financial Officer Ross Muken, will participate in the upcoming 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The virtual presentation will begin at 8:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. CET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and will be available live and archived on SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, in the Investor Relations section.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 780 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

Investor Contact:Jennifer PottageHead of Investor Relations Jpottage@sophiagenetics.com

Media Contact:Eliza BamontiDirector of Public Relations Ebamonti@sophiagenetics.com