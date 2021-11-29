SOPHiA GENETICS Hosts Symposium With GE Healthcare At RSNA 2021

Symposium to address how new AI-powered analytic and workflow solutions for clinical and biopharma markets are advancing data-driven medicine

Symposium encapsulates SOPHiA GENETICS and GE Healthcare alliance to provide joint solutions and multimodal analytics to healthcare providers and biopharma companies

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH), the creator of a global data pooling and knowledge sharing platform that advances data-driven medicine, announced today they will be hosting a joint symposium with GE Healthcare titled "Advancing data-driven medicine: unlocking the potential of multimodal digital health data sets by combining longitudinal radiomics and genomics data with AI-powered analytics," during the Radiological Society of North America 2021 Annual Meeting at 9:30am CT on Wednesday, December 1. The symposium will reflect on recent advances in multimodal clinical research and the role of the radiologist in this healthcare revolution.

This symposium follows the recent announcement of the signed Master Alliance Agreement and July 2021 letter of intent pursuant to which SOPHiA GENETICS and GE Healthcare will be collaborating on opportunities in the healthcare market, including various initiatives and projects in the fields of digital oncology and radiogenomic analysis. The companies will initially work together on the creation of infrastructure to integrate data between GE's Edison platform and the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, as well as co-marketing and pilot site recruitment across oncology and radiogenomics.

"We are thrilled about our alliance with GE Healthcare to further accelerate the adoption of our platform worldwide," said Jurgi Camblong, co-founder and CEO, SOPHiA GENETICS. "This alliance is a significant catalyst for SOPHiA GENETICS and will help us fast-track innovation, more quickly increase the size and scale of our network, and offer a greater expansion of capabilities to help clinicians and researchers ensure cancer patients worldwide will be able to receive equal access to better diagnosis and treatments."

"This collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS is a further step towards GE Healthcare's vision of making precision health - more efficient and personalized care - a reality," said Jan Makela, President & CEO at GE Healthcare Imaging. "Integrating genomics data and artificial intelligence into oncology workflow solutions, beginning with the integration of data from GE's Edison platform and the SOPHiA DDM platform will further our goal to help clinicians and researchers break down the data silos across instruments."

About SOPHiA GENETICS:

SOPHiA GENETICS is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 780 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally.

