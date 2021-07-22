SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA, the creator of a global data pooling and knowledge sharing platform that advances data-driven medicine, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $18 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated fees and offering expenses payable by SOPHiA GENETICS SA, are expected to be approximately $234 million. In addition, SOPHiA GENETICS SA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,950,000 additional ordinary shares. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 23, 2021 under the symbol "SOPH." The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Cowen and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (212) 834-4533 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

There is no intention to publicly offer, solicit, sell or advertise, directly or indirectly, these securities, or invest in securities of SOPHiA GENETICS SA, such as the ordinary shares, in, into or from Switzerland and these securities will not be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange or on any other exchange or regulated trading venue in Switzerland. The ordinary shares may not be publicly offered, directly or indirectly, in Switzerland within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), except under an exemption from the prospectus requirements under the FinSA. No application has or will be made to admit the ordinary shares to trading on any trading venue (exchange or multilateral trading facility) in Switzerland. Neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to these securities, such as the ordinary shares, constitutes or will constitute a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the ordinary shares constitutes a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the ordinary shares may be publicly distributed or otherwise made publicly available in Switzerland in a manner which would require the publication of a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 780 hospital, laboratory and biopharma institutions globally.

