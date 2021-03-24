Sony's New 4K Live Production Switcher, XVS-G1, Combines Accessibility With Versatility

PARAMUS, N.J., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest addition to Sony's switcher family, the XVS- G1, is an entry-level compact live production switcher developed as a next-generation platform. It combines the legacy of Sony's switching technology, the power of a new video processing engine, 4K and 1080p support with a modern design.

Sony's New 4K Live Production Switcher, XVS-G1 - Combining Accessibility with Versatility

Optimized for live production needs including news, entertainment, sports, as well as houses of worship, corporations and educational institutions, the XVS-G1 system is intended to be a perfect fit for small to mid-size studios, outside broadcast vehicles, and fly pack systems. With many options, this switcher offers its versatility to various production environments and levels of operational expertise.

"Sony's switchers have a long history and reputation for their reliability and functionality," said Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. "The new XVS-G1 builds upon that legacy in a compact and modular form factor that adds must-have features such as a clip player, 4K capability, 1080p support, GPU processing and HDR conversion, at a lower price."

One of its distinguishing features is its hybrid structure which pulls together a central processing unit (CPU), with a graphics processing unit (GPU), and a field-programmable gate array (FPGA). This combination delivers high performance and reliability, with no compromise on visual processing enhancements.

FPGA hardware enables high-speed processing at high resolution 4K(UHD) and wide color gamut, high dynamic range (HDR) imaging, and ultra-low latency. High-density, high-resolution video processing using the latest software technology provides versatility and expandability while enhancing creative possibilities.

Key features of the XVS-G1 include:

A Creative and High-potential Platform Enabled by GPU Options The graphics processing engine enables multiple creative functions as it is enhanced with features like a built-in clip player, 3D digital multi-effects, multi-viewer to enable the displaying of multiple types of information such as the audio level meter, and multi-layer captions overlay. Multiple HDR format conversion options are available as well as compatibility with the Sony SR live workflow.

Built-in Clip PlayerThe XVS-G1 system comes with an optional clip player, for the first time in a Sony live production switcher. There are four channels in HD mode and two channels in 4K(UHD) mode. Widely available AVC codec files in MOV or MP4 container format are supported.

The switcher is designed to easily and instantly load media files into the internal SSD storage device directly from a menu display on a PC or tablet device.

New Menu GUI and Control Panels Provide Sophisticated Operation in Any Production EnvironmentThe user menu is based on a newly designed web application. Quick access to desired items is achieved through easier navigation of the menu structure to reflect live operation workflow and setup. Wireless operation can be done via Wi-Fi and a PC or tablet device, and the structure allows quick access to the desired menu.

A range of four control panels derived from Sony's user-friendly ICP-X7000 Series ensure compact, easy, and safe operation. The switcher inherits many features of Sony's XVS high-end switchers and shares the same benefit of steady status recognition, confidence in button-push accuracy, and speed in mission-critical live production scenes.

The XVS-G1 is planned to be available in North America during the summer. For more information, please visit pro.sony.

About Sony Electronics Inc. Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation ( Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonys-new-4k-live-production-switcher-xvs-g1-combines-accessibility-with-versatility-301254831.html

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.