Sony Music Publishing Signs Kane Brown To Global Deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing Nashville today announced the signing of multi-platinum country superstar Kane Brown to a worldwide deal.Brown has also launched Verse 2 Music, his own publishing imprint, as a joint venture with Sony Music Publishing and music industry veteran Kent Earls, who will be heading up its operations. With the establishment of Verse 2 Music, Brown and Earls aim to discover emerging country music hitmakers and develop their songwriting careers.A 5x AMA winning global entertainer and CMA Triple Play winner, Brown has been called "the future of country" ( Billboard) and one of the "31 People Changing the South" ( Time). Brown's record-breaking debut album produced 6x platinum No. 1 hits "Heaven" and "What Ifs" - the third most and sixth most-streamed country songs of all time. With his debut effort, Brown become the first artist in Billboard history to top all five country charts simultaneously. His follow up album Experiment topped the Billboard 200 chart and produced three consecutive No. 1 singles: the 2x platinum "Homesick" and "Good As You" and platinum-certified track "Lose It." Kane Brown said, "I'm excited to further my relationship with Sony with Rusty Gaston and Jon Platt, and to work alongside Kent Earls again at Verse 2 Music." Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said," Kane Brown is redefining boundaries with his dynamic artistry, all-around business acumen, and passion as a craftsman songwriter - his anthemic songs will live forever. We couldn't be happier to welcome him to Sony Music Publishing, and we are equally as excited to partner with Kane and Kent Earls on the launch of Verse 2 Music. We look forward to championing the history they will undoubtedly make together." Kent Earls, Partner, Verse 2 Music said, "I am beyond excited to start my next chapter with Kane, Jon, Rusty and the entire Sony Music Publishing family. Verse 2 Music will focus on exceptional songwriters and artists that aspire to make musical history. I am fortunate to have started working with Kane from the beginning of his career and now again with him in this time when he is a superstar in the country format and beyond."Kane's latest effort, Mixtape Vol. 1, achieved the best country EP debut of 2020, featuring hit singles "Cool Again," the Top 40 breakthrough hit, "Be Like That," ft. Swae Lee and Khalid, the unifying anthem, "Worldwide Beautiful" and his collaboration with EGOT winner John Legend, "Last Time I Say Sorry." Additionally, Brown co-wrote "One Thing Right," his Top 40 radio hit with Marshmello.

