Sony Music Publishing Partners With Silence The Shame To Launch 'The Soundtrack Of Mental Health'

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing has partnered with Silence the Shame to launch The Soundtrack of Mental Health™, a global multi-year program which will offer its songwriters, employees, and the greater music community educational trainings and support around mental health. As a part of Sony Music Group's Global Social Justice fund, Sony Music Publishing will be the first to launch the trainings in April, and they will also be made available to Sony Music Entertainment.

The Soundtrack of Mental Health, created by Silence the Shame and its founder Shanti Das, will offer a wide range of workshops for self-care, including coping techniques, stress and anxiety management, and a wellness curriculum for leaders. The program will also offer trainings for mental health awareness and suicide prevention to educate managers and fellow employees on how to notice and support an individual in a mental health crisis. Silence the Shame plans to train 10,000 creatives, musicians, and executives by 2023.

Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, "The past year has put a spotlight on how we treat mental health in our industry, and overall society - we must break the stigma and be proactive in our support. This partnership with Shanti and Silence the Shame will help Sony Music Publishing, and the greater music community, openly promote mental health care and create a healthier culture for songwriters and employees."

Shanti Das said, "We are truly grateful to Jon Platt and Sony Music Publishing for this important collaboration around an issue that has often been taboo in the music industry. Our goal is to educate this community on mental wellness and to provide effective coping mechanisms, strategies and resources for healthy and productive living."

Silence the Shame is a nonprofit organization, founded by former music executive Shanti Das, that focuses on education and awareness around mental health. Its programs and initiatives consist of crisis response trainings, community conversations, wellness trainings, digital content, and outreach events. Since 2016, Silence the Shame has been working throughout the music industry to promote proper mental health training and awareness among artists, employees, and executives.

