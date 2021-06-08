SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the new WF-1000XM4 headphones - the latest truly wireless model in the critically acclaimed 1000X series. The WF-1000XM4 headphones take industry leading noise canceling 1 and audio quality to the next level, thanks to the newly designed Integrated Processor V1.

Sony Electronics Unveils the WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Headphones, Setting a New Standard for Noise Cancellation

"Sony's 1000X series features the best noise canceling in the industry, and these headphones have raised that bar even higher," said Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc. "Sony has been revolutionizing the personal listening experience since pioneering the iconic Walkman® in 1979 and introducing the world's first in-ear model back in 1982. Our talented team has studied and perfected sound, noise canceling performance and call quality over the last several decades, and the WF-1000XM4 headphones are a direct result of those extensive efforts."

The WF-1000XM4 headphones are available to order today. See below for the headphones' highly anticipated features:

Industry Leading Noise Cancellation

Best-Ever Noise Canceling Performance: Specially developed by Sony, the newly designed Integrated Processor V1 takes the noise canceling performance of Sony's acclaimed QN1e chip and goes even further. With two noise sensing microphones on the surface of each earbud - one feed-forward and one feed-back - the headphones analyze ambient noise to provide highly accurate noise cancellation. Even on windy days, the headphones Automatic Wind Noise Reduction mode detects when it's windy and automatically compensates. A newly designed 6mm driver unit with a 20% increase in magnet volume and a high compliance diaphragm provides improved performance in low frequencies and enhances noise canceling by generating a high-precision cancellation signal to the low frequency range. Improved noise canceling performance and Bluetooth ® 'System on Chip' technology delivers the industry's highest level of noise canceling yet, while still using less power than its predecessor.

Exceptional Sound and Call Quality

Big Sound, Small Package: Despite their small size, the headphones' specially designed 6mm drivers reproduce a dynamic sound while the high compliance diaphragm reproduces a rich bass range. The Integrated Processor V1 also enhances sound quality and reduces distortion, while enabling LDAC codec processing and DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) Extreme.

High-Resolution Audio Wireless : The WF-1000XM4 headphones now support High-Resolution Audio Wireless 2 thanks to LDAC, Sony's industry-adopted audio coding technology. LDAC transmits approximately three times more data (at the maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps) than conventional Bluetooth® audio, allowing users to enjoy High-Resolution Audio content with exceptional quality, as close as possible to that of a dedicated wired connection.

Richer Music with Edge-AI: Using Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme™ 3 upscales compressed digital music files in real time. Dynamically recognizing instrumentation, musical genres, and individual elements of each song, such as vocals or interludes, it restores the high-range sound lost in compression for a richer, more complete listening experience.

Hands-free Calls with Precise Voice Pickup : Combining Precise Voice Pickup Technology with microphones and a bone-conduction sensor, the WF-1000XM4 picks up voice clearly and accurately for hands-free calls. Beamforming microphones are calibrated to only pick up sounds from the user's mouth. With an improved signal-to-noise ratio, they'll catch every word, even when there's a lot of surrounding noise. The new bone-conduction sensor only picks up vibrations from the user's voice, enabling even clearer speech when making calls. Additionally, the headphones' noise canceling makes calls in noisy environments even easier.

Experience 360 Reality Audio 4: 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive audio experience, can be enjoyed on the WF-1000XM4 headphones when combined with an Android™ smartphone/iPhone® that has a participating streaming services app installed 5. The 360 Reality Audio listening experience immerses users in music as if they were right in front of their favorite artist. Listeners can enjoy a custom immersive musical field that is perfectly optimized for them when using the WF-1000XM4 headphones and the "Sony | Headphones Connect" app.

Smarter Listening

Speak-to-Chat : After receiving widespread praise when it was first introduced on the overhead WH-1000XM4 model, the feature is now available on the WF-1000XM4, enabling users to have short conversations without taking out the earbuds 6. Based on Precise Voice Pickup Technology, which combines four microphones and sensors with advanced audio signal processing, Speak-to-Chat recognizes and reacts to the user's voice. As soon as the user speaks to someone, Speak-to-Chat automatically pauses the music and lets in ambient sound. Once the chat is over, music starts playing again automatically 7. Users can also activate 'Quick Attention' mode by simply placing their finger over the left earbud to decrease the volume instantly and let in ambient sound.

Adaptive Sound Control : This smart feature senses where users are and what they're doing, whether it be travelling, walking or simply waiting around, and then adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience. Users can opt to have Adaptive Sound Control learn to recognize places they frequently visit, like the office, gym, or a favorite café, and tailor sound to suit the situation.

Instant Pause. Instant Play.: The headphones come with instant pause and play for a seamless experience. Just take the earbuds out and the music stops thanks to a proximity sensor that detects when they are being worn. Simply pop them back in and the music starts again.

Compact Design with a Stable Fit

A Lighter and More Stable Fit: The new headphones combine a shape that matches the ear cavity with a new ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit. Using the Sony | Headphones Connect App, users can now take a few simple measurements to find the ideal size of Noise Isolation Earbud Tips 8 to ensure maximum sound quality and minimum outside noise. The new earbud tips are made from a unique polyurethane foam material that is soft and elastic, which improves adhesion to the ear canal, eliminating gaps to insulate sound and reduce noise. The headphones are also lighter and 10% smaller than their predecessor, with a 40% smaller charging case.

Seamless User Experience

Impressive Battery Life : Enjoy up to 8 hours of use from the headphones, and up to 16 hours from the case. This means a full 24 hours 9 of charge. In a hurry? A 5-minute quick charge gives up to 60 minutes of play time, and the Sony | Headphones Connect app sends a notification when the charging case drops below 30%.

Truly Wireless Charging : No cables are necessary thanks to easy wireless charging with Qi technology 10. Use a smartphone with Qi technology, like the latest Xperia model with battery share function 11, to charge the headphones and charging case.

Water Resistance : With an IPX4 water resistance rating 12, splashes and sweat won't stop the WF-1000XM4. Users can keep moving to the music, even if they're running for the bus in the rain.

Better Bluetooth for Uninterrupted Viewing : The advanced wireless connection syncs what users see on screen precisely with what they hear on their headphones, making them perfect for watching TV shows, movies and more with low latency. By optimizing the transmission algorithm with the Integrated Processor V1, the connection is now more stable and less prone to sound skipping, even in environments where there is interference (like public Wi-Fi), which means the WF-1000XM4 provide a clear and consistent Bluetooth ® connection.

Easy Pairing & Voice Assistant Capabilities : Get hands-free help by just saying "Hey Google" or "Alexa" 13 to activate a preferred voice assistant. Enjoy entertainment, connect with friends, get information, listen to music and notifications, set reminders, and more. Additionally, the headphones support Google's helpful new Fast Pair feature. In one tap, the WF-1000XM4 enable quick, effortless Bluetooth pairing with an Android device. The headphones also come with Microsoft Swift Pair, which makes it easy to connect with Windows 10 devices.

Intuitive Touch Controls: Through the touch controls, users can easily activate Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, Quick Attention mode or simply skip, pause or play songs.

Better for the Environment

Environmentally Conscious Materials: Our innovative blended paper packaging is designed for true sustainability, from production to recycling. With the exception of the label, the WF-1000XM4 packaging is entirely made using " Original Blended Material.""Original Blended Material" is a durable paper material developed by Sony. It is suitable for a diverse range of packaging and has less of an environmental impact than virgin plastics. The material is made from bamboo, sugarcane fibers, and post-consumer recycled paper, all of which are available around the world's largest manufacturing hubs in Asia .

Pricing and Availability:The WF-1000XM4has a suggested retail price of $279.99 and is available to order today in black and silver at Sony Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy and other authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information or to buy from Sony Electronics directly, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/truly-wireless/p/wf1000xm4-b

About Sony Electronics Inc. Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 As of April 26 th, 2021. According to research by Sony Corporation, measure using JEITA-compliant guidelines in Truly Wireless style noise canceling headphones market. 2 Need to set the function to "Priority on Sound Quality" using the Sony | Headphones Connect app. Compatible devices supporting LDAC will be needed. 3 Activate the DSEE Extreme™ from the Sony | Headphones Connect app. 4 Headphones Connect app requires download to iOS® devices from App Store or for Android TM devices from Google Play. 360 Reality Audio requires subscription to compatible online music service and third-party terms, conditions, account and fees may apply. 5 For additional details on 360 Reality Audio, visit the following website: https://www.sony.net/360RA/ 6 In rare cases, Speak-to-Chat may unintentionally start up in response to vibrations caused by devices such as electric toothbrushes, electric massagers and electric shavers, and activities such as brushing teeth, coughing or humming. 7 To deactivate Speak-to-Chat and return to your music immediately, tap either the left or right touch panel. 8 In order for measurements to be taken, the Noise Isolation Earbud Tips must be attached to the WF-1000XM4 headphones. Box includes 3 tip sizes. 9 8hrs (earbuds) + 16hrs (charging case ), total 24hrs when using Noise Cancelling and Bluetooth® connection. 12hrs (earbuds) + 24hrs (charging case), total 36hrs when using Bluetooth® connection with Noise Canceling switched off. 10 Charging pad sold separately. 11 Xperia 1 III - availability may vary by region. The battery share function cannot be used while charging the Xperia 1 III. 12 Protection assured against water splashing from any angle, excluding the sound conduit (sound exit tube), ventilation holes, and microphone holes in the unit (2 locations) of the headphones. The charging case is not water resistant. 13 The feature to activate Google Assistant by saying "Hey Google" is only available for Android devices. Google, Google Assistant and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. The Google Assistant and Alexa are not available in all languages and countries/regions. Install the Google Assistant app and set up with Sony | Headphones Connect app. For Amazon Alexa, install the Amazon Alexa app and set up with Sony | Headphones Connect app.

