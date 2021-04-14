Sony Electronics New Xperia 1 III And Xperia 5 III Smartphones Deliver An Elevated Photo, Video And Entertainment Experience For Creators

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New 5G Capable Models Feature World's First Variable Smartphone Telephoto Lens with a Dual PD Sensor i, World's First 4K HDR OLED 120Hz Refresh Rate Display ii and more World´s first smartphone with a Variable...

World´s first smartphone with a Variable telephoto lens paired with a Dual PD sensor

Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals, newly equipped Real-time Tracking iii and fast, accurate continuous AF across all lenses

20fps Burst Mode with low light noise reduction powered by BIONZ X™

Brand new AI (artificial intelligence) super resolution zoom technology

Updated Photography Pro feature - now equipped with 'Basic Mode'

World's first smartphone with a 4K HDR 120Hz Refresh rate display iv crafted from Gorilla ® Glass Victus™ v

Evolved Full-stage stereo speakers, 40 percent louder than previous model vi

New and improved Game Enhancer features - including a new audio equaliser, an optimised V.C microphone and high frame rate recording feature

World's first smartphone to reproduce 360 Reality Audio in the speakers, as the recording artist intended it to be heard vii

Addition of brand new 360 Spatial sound - for up-mixing stereo music into an immersive audio experience

Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform

Improved battery life (4500mAh) and the ability to charge up to 50% of capacity in 30 minutes with the kitted 30W charger - in addition to a newly extended battery life of up to three years viii

Sony Electronics Inc. today announced two new additions to its Xperia 1 and 5 flagships series line-ups - Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. Both devices provide a rich collection of integrated features that connect Xperia community with some of the most advanced technologies across Sony's entire suite of consumer electronics products. Whether they are photographers, audiophiles, cinephiles, gamers or cinematographers, the next generation of Xperia 1 and 5 flagships series will deliver a user experience that is unlike any other smartphone in market today.

"Today we're introducing two new Xperia models that are significant for both Sony and the industry as a whole," commented Neal Manowitz, President and COO, Sony Electronics Inc. "Drawing on our leadership in imaging, display and audio technology, we're proud to debut the world's first smartphone with a 4K 120Hz display and the world's first smartphone with a variable telephoto lens. We continue to break new ground and provide passionate consumers with a more powerful creative device and an immersive entertainment experience like they've never had before—all in the palm of their hand."

Professional Technology from Alpha Brand CamerasCo-developed with the engineers behind the Sony Alpha brand cameras that are renowned for their industry-leading autofocus technology, the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III feature fast, accurate continuous AF plus Real-time Eye AF in all lenses. With Xperia 5 III and its advanced object tracking technology, photographers can capture accurate shots of moving subjects in a wide variety of scenarios with a simple tap on the screen.

Xperia 1 III presents an even more sophisticated feature set for photographers that strive for picture-perfect results. Object tracking is upgraded with Real-time Tracking, allowing users to shoot the most challenging moving subjects with precise focus. Using AI-based algorithms and the 3D iToF sensor to measure distance, Real-time Tracking can accurately detect and focus on a subject even if the subject temporarily moves out of sight ix so they can capture even the most difficult images with ease.

When speed is a necessity, both models offer continuous AF that performs AF / AE calculations at up to 60 times per second - enabling users to shoot and store up to 20 shots (20fps) with high precision, accurate focus and optimized exposure x. This level of performance is comparable to that used in professional sports cameras such as the Alpha 9 series. The BIONZ X™ processor enables users to shoot in low-light scenarios in Burst Mode for the first time, producing results with noise reduction that have never previously been possible in predecessor models.

Reach Beyond Expectation with a Variable Telephoto LensThe variable telephoto lens on each of the new Xperia models allows for focus to acquire instantly when users are switching between the 70mm and 105mm lenses. Pairing this unique lens setup with a dual PD sensor and a dual PDAF capabilities ensures that all of the beauty and detail in each image is captured in full, across the entire focal range. These new models represent the first time ever that a variable telephoto lens has been paired with a Dual PD sensor in any smartphone.

Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III offer a total of four focal lengths in photo and video recording - 16mm, 24mm, 70mm and 105mm focal lengths xi, giving creators the freedom to capture a variety of settings from landscapes to wildlife in stunning clarity. Both models continue to feature ZEISS TM optics calibrated specifically for the Xperia smartphone. The ZEISS TM T* coating contributes to exquisite rendering and contrast by reducing reflections.

A Wealth of Creative OpportunitiesThe next generation of Xperia both incorporate new AI super resolution zoom. This technology uses Sony's AI processing to restore detail and definition to images, ensuring precision is not compromised.

Additionally, like their older siblings, Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III feature the Photography Pro function, making it a breeze to capture professional-level photography in a palm-sized device. Both models were developed in collaboration with professional photographers to mirror many of the manual controls available in Alpha series cameras including ISO, shutter speed, EV Indicator, RAW support plus a dedicated shutter button (with embossed finishing exclusively on the Xperia 1 III). New for this year's smartphones is the 'Basic Mode' feature in Photography Pro which enables fast access to a range of easy-to-use photography features including a touch shutter button, portrait orientation, artistic bokeh effect, panorama and more.

To capture supremely smooth, shake-free video footage, the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III also features the very latest Optical SteadyShot™ with FlawlessEye™ xii, which couples the image sensor's increased reading speed with an original Sony algorithm for optical image stabilization.

Transporting Cinephiles to the Big Screen|The new Xperia models are a true cinephile's dream. Xperia 1 III features a larger than life 6.5" 21:9 CinemaWide TM 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz Refresh rate iv while Xperia 5 III offers a stunning 6.1" 21:9 CinemaWide™ HDR OLED display with a 120Hz Refresh rate. Whether on the go or in the comfort of home, both models transport users into a uniquely immersive viewing experience, allowing them to lose themselves in their favorite movies or TV shows.

Users can now enjoy their favorite entertainment as the producers intended with the Creator Mode. "Powered by CineAlta," it now features a factory-calibrated OLED display to mirror the color reproduction of Sony's professional color monitors used in leading Hollywood studio productions. Additionally, both models feature 10-bit equivalent displays (8-bit with 2-bit smoothing) that can display a myriad of colors without banding and support BT.2020 color space.

Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III capture the senses and offer an audio-visual experience like no other. Streaming content is more lifelike than ever with more contrast, color and clarity. Consistent with their predecessors, they benefit from the X1™ for mobile engine which brings BRAVIA HDR remastering technology for a beautifully expressive viewing experience. Similarly, thanks to the continued incorporation of Dolby Atmos ® sound tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, users can experience a fully immersive, multi-dimensional performance with headphones or the smartphone's built-in Full-stage stereo speakers.

Play to WinGamers can gain a key advantage with the superior upgrades in Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. The familiar 21:9 display transports players into the thick of the action xiii.Thanks to a new and improved 120Hz Refresh rate display xiv, now incorporated in the 1 series and 5 series, fasting-moving objects are rendered clearly for seriously smooth gameplay. The addition of 240Hz Motion blur reduction xv also means the display updates at an incredible 240 times per second for blur-free with crystal clear performance. 240Hz Touch scanning rate also ensures that the action happens exactly as intended, and is a crucial advantage over the competition.

Another new feature in both models is the ability to adjust white balance - reducing strain on the eyes and allowing for longer durations of mobile gameplay. The new L-y raiser (low gamma raiser) also makes it easier to see opponents in the dark by adjusting image details in dark areas and highlighting enemies without overexposing bright areas of the screen.

Combining visual excellence with an immersive audio experience is key for both Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. Gamers can plug-in their favorite headset via a 3.5mm headphone jack for impressive audio with minimal latency. The new Audio equalizer lets users control, heighten and minimize sounds such as footsteps and surrounding noises, allowing them to hear their opponents approaching and react ahead of them xvi. And for those playing in teams, the new optimized V.C. microphone allows for clear communication by reducing background noise based on the users chosen headset type xvii.

Avid gamers can now relive winning moments in all their glory thanks to high frame rate recording at up to 120fps xviii. Whatever they are playing, R.T. record (Rewind time record) automatically pre-records up to 30 seconds of game footage so gamers can easily rewind and capture key moments like match-winning plays and share them online with friends and fellow competitors.

Lastly, thanks to incorporated Heat Suppression power control (H. S. power control), gaming performance remains uncompromised. By powering the phone systems directly, rather than charging the battery, thermal stress on the handsets is reduced.

Create Movies like the ProfessionalsCinematography Pro "powered by CineAlta" enables more creative choices for engaging storytelling such as dramatic 5x slow-motion in 4K HDR 120fps xix.It also records in 21:9 ratio at 24/25/30/60fps, enhancing cinematic expression. Eight different Look color management pre-sets allow the user to completely change the mood of their scenes by utilizing different cinema styles, a vital tool in advanced storytelling. Sony's unique Intelligent wind filter technology uses award-winning audio separation technology to reduce wind interference for clearer audio recording, making it easier for the user to focus on their creative vision.

New features within both models include a range of UI improvements designed specifically with movie makers in mind. For instance, to help users control their workflow, they can easily check how much free memory is remaining and how much recording time is still available. Users can also easily check which parameters they used on a specific clip to apply them to other projects. Each clip's parameter details now include resolution, FPS, look, lens, stabilizer, WB, ISO, shutter angle/ speed, focus and audio level. This is further complemented with the ability to review and organize footage with clip playback, allowing users to play back clips with a simple swipe on the phone's display.

Audio Playback as the Recording Artist IntendedXperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III allow listeners to immerse themselves in sound that is so authentic, it can feel like they are at a live concert or with the artist recording in a studio. Much like the immersive experience for cinephiles, the new Xperia models utilize sound tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment. In addition to unique hardware decoding, a newly developed speaker virtualizer enables Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III to be the world's first smartphones to reproduce 360 Reality Audio in the speakers vii. To top it off, new TIDAL subscribers will get three months of TIDAL Hi-Fi free when they buy either model, including the 360 Reality Audio experience.

If the music source being listened to is 2-channel stereo, the new 360 Spatial Sound comes into play. It enables the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III to upmix stereo tracks and virtualize to an immersive sound experience, in real time. The technology works with local audio files and streaming services to further enhance the listening experience.

High-quality music can be further enjoyed through the Full-stage stereo speakers or when listening with headphones either wirelessly or with the 3.5mm audio jack. The Full-stage stereo speakers are placed at the front of the phone to effectively reproduce the sound field. And as an exclusive update for Xperia 1 III, are now up to 40 percent more powerful xx than its predecessor xxi. This is thanks to a new speaker box structure, which has been designed both to improve sound pressure and eliminate vibration. The audio volume through audio-out (via the 3.5mm audio jack) has also been improved by approximately 40 percent, while sound quality has improved with less distortion near the maximum output level.

As well as High-Resolution and High-Resolution Wireless Audio, both Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III continue to offer DSEE Ultimate xxii which enhances the quality of digital music using Sony AI technology, including audio and video streaming services. It automatically improves audio frequency and dynamic range in real-time, taking each track close to high-resolution audio.

All the Speed you NeedCombining 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity with the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform, the next generation of Xperia raises the bar for smartphone performance thanks to the Qualcomm® Kryo™ 680 CPU enabling up to 25 percent higher performance and Qualcomm® Adreno™ 660 GPU delivering 35 percent faster graphic rendering than the previous generation.

Smart connectivity takes Xperia smartphones' deep learning technology that utilizes Sony's Neural Network Libraries and analyses Wi-Fi signals to predict near-future connectivity issues. The Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III assesses the quality of available Wi-Fi before connecting so there's no more grabbing Wi-Fi that doesn't work. If it predicts any compromise in Wi-Fi connection quality, it uses mobile data instead xxiii.

With a 4,500mAh battery, both models offer plenty of power to keep users going through the day while a range of charging features helps maximize convenience and prolong battery life viii. When the battery needs a boost, it can be charged up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with the included charger XZQ-UC1. Furthermore, Xperia Adaptive Charging allows the battery life to be extended up to three years (up from two in previous models) in both models. Xperia Adaptive Charging works by monitoring the phone as it charges, to make sure the battery isn't overworked.

Finally, Xperia 1 III offers a wireless charging and Battery share function, allowing the device to be connected to a wireless charger to conveniently top off the battery. Thanks to the Battery share function, it can double as a charging pad for other devices too.

Sleek Design with Functionality in MindBoth Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III are crafted to be robust. The Xperia 1 III combines high-quality materials with a bold and distinctive design. From the frosted glass on the back to the blasted metal frame, it's an irresistible blend of form and function. It also features Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ on the display, the toughest Gorilla Glass yet - boasting improvement in both drop and scratch performance. Meanwhile, the Xperia 5 III is its compact cousin featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 6™ on the rear and the display with a sleek mirror-glass finish and a robust metal frame. For further peace of mind, both models also feature IP65/68 xxiv water resistance and protection against dust.

For the busy multi-taskers, both models feature upgrades to the multi-window functionality. With the pop-up window feature, users can easily handle a new task, then get right back to what they were doing.

Last but not least, when paired with compatible Sony headphones xxv, users can easily access the Sony | Headphones Connect app using the new Side Sense menu for swift connectivity.

AccessoriesBoth models are available with a new and improved Antibacterial Style Cover. Designed with durability in mind, the covers feature a built-in stand to support horizontal placement and provide a comfortable viewing experience. They are also coated with anti-bacterial material that has a protection rate of up to 99.9 percent xxvi - preventing cell growth.

A 30W compact charger is also available and features USB-C power delivery. Designed for overheat protection, this new charger is certified with PPS support (Programmable Power Supply) to reduce heat impact.

Pricing and Availability

Xperia 1 III will be available in Frosted Black and Frosted Purple and shipped with Android™ 11. Xperia 5 III will be available in Black and Green and shipped with Android™ 11 as well xxvii. Pricing for both models will be announced at a later date. The products will ship to U.S. customers this summer.

For detailed product information, please visit:

A product video on the new Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III can be viewed HERE

About Sony Electronics Inc.Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:

i Xperia 1 III / Xperia 5 III feature 70mm and 105mm focal length in the same periscope camera paired with a Dual Pixel Diode sensor. Verified by Strategy Analytics' SpecTRAX Service against the published camera specifications for over 18,500 smartphones. Correct as of the 14th April 2021.

ii Verified by Strategy Analytics' SpecTRAX Service against the published display specifications for over 18,500 smartphones. Correct as of the 14 th April 2021.

iii Real-time Tracking is only available on Xperia 1 III. The subject may not be detected depending on the shooting environment

iv Only applicable to Xperia 1 III. The Refresh rate 120Hz drive is effective when the blur reduction setting is turned on. Display Refresh rate may vary depending on content and app specifications

v Xperia 1 III features Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ on the display only. The rear is crafted from Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6. Xperia 5 III features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 on the display and rear

vi 40 percent more powerful speakers only available in Xperia 1 III - compared to Xperia 1 II

vii This feature is currently available with TIDAL. Third party terms, conditions, account and fees may apply. Service availability may vary by market. Verified by Strategy Analytics' SpecTRAX Service against the current audio specifications for over 18,500 smartphones. Correct as of the 14 th April 2021.

viii Result tested by Sony Corporation - based on usage profile using the same type of battery and USB charging. The life span of the battery varies on usage situation.

ix Accuracy may vary according to environmental circumstances. Some performance restrictions may apply.

x Maximum calculations will depend on shooting environment. Up to x60 calculations per second AF/AE is available for 24mm, 16mm, 70mm and the 105mm lens can calculate up to 30fps AF/AE

xi 35mm equivalent format

xii Optical SteadyShot™ is available on Photography Pro for the 24mm, 70mm and 105mm focal lengths. FlawlessEye™ is available on Photography Pro for the 24mm lens

xiii Depending on the specification of the game, it may not be display in the 21:9 ratio

xiv The function may vary by content, game availability and compatibility. This function can be set in "Game Enhancer". The Refresh rate of 120Hz has a black frames insertion function

xv The function may vary by content, game availability and compatibility. This function can be set in "Game Enhancer".

xvi The feature may vary by content, game availability and compatibility.

xvii Effective only when connecting with the 3.5mm audio jack

xviii Effective when the setting of the Game Enhancer Refresh rate is more than 120Hz, or the setting is "Performance First". High frame rate recording up to 120fps is available at 720p resolution.

xix Functions with the 24mm lens only and when set at 24fps

xx The effect of feature may vary depending on environment and contents. Some performance restrictions may apply

xxi Compared to the Xperia 1 II

xxii High-resolution compatible headphones (sold separately) are required to enjoy high-resolution sound sources equivalent to high-resolution audio

xxiii Smart connectivity availability may vary depending on country, carrier and user environment.

xxiv This device is water resistant and protected against dust. All ports and attached covers should be firmly closed. Do not put the device completely underwater or expose it to seawater, salt water, chlorinated water or liquids such as drinks. Abuse and improper use of device will invalidate warranty. The device has been tested under Ingress Protection rating IP65/68. Sony devices that are tested for their water resistant abilities are placed gently inside a container filled with tap water and lowered to a depth of 1.5 meters. After 30 minutes in the container, the device is gently taken out and its functions and features are tested. Note this model has a capless USB port to connect and charge. The USB port needs to be completely dry before charging

xxv Headphones must be compatible with the smartphone app "Sony | Headphones Connect".

xxvi Protection rate may vary depending on long-term usage

xxvii Pricing for both models will be announced at a later date. The products will ship to U.S. customers this summer.

"SONY" and "Xperia" are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the Unites States and/or other countries. ZEISS™ is a registered trademark of Carl Zeiss AG.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.