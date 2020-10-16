Sony Electronics Launches Groundbreaking Spatial Reality Display, Bringing Creators' Designs To Life

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the debut of the Spatial Reality Display (SR Display), a groundbreaking new product made with Sony's award-winning Eye-Sensing Light Field Display (ELFD) technology. The display, initially shared with attendees at the Consumer Electronics Show in January of this year, does not require virtual reality glasses or a headset 1. The SR Display enables creators across a variety of industries, from automotive and industrial design, to Computer Graphics (CG) and Visual Effects (VFX) designers and creators in film to bring ideas to life in stunning 3D displays. 2, 3

"We're excited to bring the world's best technology to bear, moving the design and creation industry forward, particularly as the shift to digital has become so pronounced," stated Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. "This technology drives new versatility, allowing us to advance an entirely new medium and experience for designers and creators everywhere."

Extraordinary 3D Image QualityUsing spatial reality to combine the virtual and physical world, the Spatial Reality Display creates an incredible 3D optical experience that is viewable to the naked eye. 3 This is made possible by several technologies:

High-speed Vision Sensor -The SR Display is based an innovative high-speed vision sensor which follows exact eye position in space, on vertical, horizontal and depth axes simultaneously. The display monitors eye movement down to the millisecond, while rendering the image instantaneously, based on the location and position of the viewer's eyes. This allows creators to interact with their designs in a highly-realistic virtual, 3D environment, from any angle without glasses. 3

Real-time Rendering Algorithm -Additionally, the SR Display leverages an original processing algorithm to display content in real-time. This allows the stereoscopic image to appear as smooth as real life, even if the viewer moves around.

Micro Optical Lens - The micro optical lens is positioned precisely over the stunning 15.6 inches (diag.) LCD display 1. This lens divides the image into the left and right eyes allowing for stereoscopic viewing with just the naked eye.

Workflow Integration with Sony's Software Development KitSony's dedicated SDK makes it easy for designers to create content for the SR Display. 4 The SDK is compatible with industry-standard tools Unity and Unreal Engine, so creators can work within an already-familiar production environment, and can be used to develop interactive applications in gaming, VR, construction, and automotive design. Please visit the SR Display developer site for more info: https://www.sony.net/dev-srd.

Applications for Content Creators Across IndustriesFor filmmakers, graphic artists, engineers and product designers in corporate and industrial settings, the cutting-edge 3D visual technology of the SR Display delivers a futuristic, yet highly practical visual experience, where detailed colors, textures, contrasts and brightness fuse, to form a new medium for image, character and product design and visualization. 2 For example, in the automotive industry, there is potential to integrate the product early on in the new vehicle design ideation process, improving quality, speed and the tangible nature of the concepts themselves.

"At Volkswagen, we've been evaluating Sony's Spatial Reality Display from its early stages, and we see considerable usefulness and multiple applications throughout the ideation and design process, and even with training," commented Frantisek Zapletal, Virtual Engineering Lab US, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. "We're excited to continue blazing trails and collaborating with Sony to find practical use cases for this innovative product at Volkswagen."

To highlight the capabilities of this cutting-edge technology, Sony Electronics collaborated with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Columbia Pictures subsidiary Ghost Corps on the upcoming Ghostbusters film, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," scheduled for release in 2021. The collaboration focused on using the SR Display to bring both familiar and new film characters to life, through the groundbreaking visual medium.

"We have been working with the Sony team to bring Ghostbusters characters and assets to life using Sony's Spatial Reality Display," noted Eric Reich, brand and franchise executive at Ghost Corps. "Moving forward, we could see potential benefits from pre-visualization to 3D modeling. The display offers a new approach to visualizing concepts and characters, making understanding the finished product that much easier."

Pricing and AvailabilityThe SR Display has a suggested retail price of $4,999.99 USD and $6,649.99 CAN. It will be available to order on Sony's direct e-commerce site and other retailers in November. For more information, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/spatial-reality-display/elf-sr1. To sign up for updates on availability, please visit https://na.info.pro.sony/SRD_newsletter.html.

Virtual Demo EventSony will be hosting a virtual demo of this product on October 22, 2020 at 12pm PT for creators to see how the product works and to ask questions. If you are interested in attending the demo, please register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/webinar-tickets-125056632755

About Sony Electronics Inc. Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation ( Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1. Recommend use of "high resolution, quality images" created using Unity or Unreal Engine 4 software. 2. Computer required with a recommended CPU of Intel Core i7- 9700K @3.60GHz or faster; and a graphics card such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER or faster. 3. See instruction manual accompanying the product for details on product use, incl. 3D feature. 4. See SDK details at https://www.sony.net/dev-srd. Additional details on SDK will be available in late October.

