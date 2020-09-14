Sony/ATV Wins Publisher Of The Year At 2020 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced it has won Publisher of the Year at the 2020 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, which were held virtually this year.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced it has won Publisher of the Year at the 2020 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, which were held virtually this year. The BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards celebrate the top publishers and songwriters of the past year's best performing R&B/Hip-Hop songs throughout the United States.

The company and its songwriters earned this prestigious honor for a second year in a row with songs such as "Better" by Khalid, "Good As Hell" by Lizzo, "Look Back At It" by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, "Money" by Cardi B, and "Trip" by Ella Mai. Sony/ATV's winning songwriters for best performing songs include Khalid, Frank Dukes, Ricky Reed, Lil Nas X, Ella Mai, Lil Tjay, Ray Romulus, London on Da Track, and many others.

Additionally, Sony/ATV songwriter Khalid won the prestigious Song of the Year award for his single "Talk," which is his second top honor from BMI this year. London On Da Track was also named one of BMI's top R&B/Hip-Hop producers.

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, "We're grateful to receive the Publisher of the Year award for the second year in a row - this award reflects the incredible talent and creativity of Sony/ATV songwriters as they continue to be leaders in R&B/Hip-Hop. I also would like to thank BMI for recognizing our team and giving songwriters these well-deserved honors."

