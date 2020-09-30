Sony/ATV Renews Worldwide Deal With Plested

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK announced it has renewed its worldwide publishing deal with the in-demand hitmaker Plested.

Phil Plested, or "Plested," is a prolific singer-songwriter based in the UK known for penning some of today's biggest pop songs, including the internationally renowned, No.1 Pop and Radio Airplay single "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi, No.5 UK single "Touch" by Little Mix, "Remind Me To Forget" by Kygo ft. Miguel, and "Lose Somebody" by Kygo and OneRepublic. He has also co-written songs for James Arthur, Calum Scott, Zayn Malik, Emeli Sandé, Bastille, Naughty Boy and Why Don't We.

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said, "Plested is a brilliant songwriter - his music has captured fans across the globe, and this is just the beginning for him. We're proud to continue this creative partnership and deliver the best opportunities for him and his music."

David Ventura, Sony/ATV UK President & Co-Managing Director said, "Over the past few years we have been privileged to watch Plested naturally develop into one of the world's most sensational songwriters and artists. We are all over the moon to be able to continue to create more history with Phil and Hannan."

Sony/ATV SVP, Creative Amanda Hill and Director, Creative Thomas Krottinger said, "Plested has the gift of crafting incredible songs that are both timeless and contemporary. We are beyond thrilled to extend our creative relationship with Plested and look forward to this next chapter of what is already a fantastic career."

Plested said,"Sony/ATV has watched me grow as a songwriter ever since I left school and stepped foot in the industry, from sitting in a carpark with my guitar, to getting my first songs on radio. I'm so happy to be continuing the relationship and am excited for the next chapter with the new team and culture."

Hannan Malik, Founder, NOWHERENEAR Group said, "From first signing a deal in 2012, Phil has been writing a song a day and the last few years of success have been great fun. I'm looking forward to building more in the UK and Europe with David, and we're thrilled to have Amanda, Thomas and Jen from the US in our corner too. And of course, with a visionary like Jon Platt at the helm — we're pleased to continue the journey with Sony/ATV."

In addition to his success as a songwriter, Plested is a solo artist and signed with Atlantic Records in 2018. Soon after, he released an eight-song project entitled First & Foremost, and this year released several new singles including the track "Beautiful & Brutal." He is also a seasoned performer, having opened for top artists such as Alec Benjamin, Calum Scott, Emeli Sandé, and Nina Nesbitt.

