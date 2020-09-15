Sony Announces Compact, Full-Frame A7C Mirrorless Camera; More Info At B&H

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the latest additions to Sony's full-frame mirrorless system: the a7C Mirrorless Camera , FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 Lens, and HVL-F28RM. Squeezing a 24.2MP BSI full-frame sensor into an APS-C form factor body, while still including 5-axis in-body image stabilization, the a7C is the most compact camera of its kind. Similarly, the newly announced FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 lens claims the title as the smallest and lightest standard zoom FE lens. Paired with the a7C , the duo brings all of the benefits of full-frame capture with none of the usual heft. Rounding out the new releases is the HVL-F28RM flash, an easily pocketable wireless flash compatible with Sony's a7-series cameras.

Sony Alpha a7C Mirrorless Camera

Key Features

24.2MP Full-Frame Exmor R BSI Sensor

BIONZ X Image Processor

UHD 4K30p Video with HLG & S-Log3 Gammas

693-Point Hybrid AF System

Shooting Up to 10 fps, ISO 50-204800

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity

The a7C features a 24.2MP back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor paired with a BIONZ X image processor to quickly capture high-resolution imagery with minimal noise. Capable of an ISO range of 100-51200 (expandable to 50-204800) and boasting 15 stops of dynamic range, the a7C handles challenging lighting environments with ease so you can count on your images being sharp and accurate no matter where you are shooting.

The a7C incorporates 5-axis in-body image stabilization so you can shoot stills and video handheld with minimal shake affecting your images. This also allows you to shoot at slower shutter speeds so you can work in low-light environments or explore creative scenarios that would not otherwise be possible. The a7C is benefitted by a 693 phase-detection, 425 contrast-detection area AF system for reliable and fast focusing in a variety of working situations. Real-Time Eye AF maintains focus on your subject's eyes whether you're composing a portrait, documenting an event, taking a selfie, or recording a vlog. Sony's new Animal Eye AF is also available for capturing stills of your pets. The a7C also features Real-Time tracking, which comes in handy when trying to keep pace with moving subjects common in wildlife, sports, and street photography. When shooting stills, the a7C is capable of up to 10 frames per second of continuous shooting, so you can be confident that you will get the shot you want.

The a7C is an excellent hybrid option for those who need to be able to capture stills and videos in the same camera. It offers UHD 4K recording at up to 30 fps with full pixel readout so you can capture high-quality video footage. If you are shooting slow motion, the a7C can record up to 120 fps at Full HD, too. S-Log2, S-Log3, as well as Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) support are all available to get the most out of your recordings. Both headphone and microphone jacks are included so you can record and monitor audio through the camera. Additionally, the a7C features a Multi-Interface Shoe so you can achieve clean and clear recording without the clutter of cables and additional batteries.

The a7C was designed with today's generation of content creators in mind. A vari-angle, side-opening 3.0" 921.6k-dot LCD touchscreen can be flipped out and rotated, making it easy for vloggers to adjust settings and monitor recordings in Real-Time. Further streamlining operation, a top panel record button is easy to access whether you are in front of or behind the camera. The a7C is also compatible with Sony's Wireless Shooting Grip for even greater control when shooting self-directed content. For those who prefer working with a viewfinder, the a7C has a responsive XGA Tru-Finder 2.36m-dot OLED EVF.

The a7C's design shares its form factor and the layout of many of its controls with Sony's a6000 line of cameras. Chief among its similarities is the rangefinder-esque positioning of its EVF as well as the general layout of its rear control buttons. Unlike past models, its SD card slot has been moved to the left side of the body alongside USB-C and micro-HDMI ports. The a7C is available in an all-black or silver-lined finish. It has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built in for wireless sharing and camera control. You can connect to your smartphone or computer via high-speed 2.4 or 5GHz bands. Tethered shooting is also possible via USB for applications that benefit from larger or additional screens. Complementing the portability of the a7C is its dust- and moisture-resistant design, so you can shoot outside without checking the forecast. A magnesium alloy chassis further reinforces the build of the camera. Finally, the a7C uses the same battery as other recent Sony cameras, lasting up to 740 images or 225 minutes of recording time between charges.

Accompanying the a7C is Sony's new FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 lens, the lightest and most compact FE standard zoom to date, weighing in at only 5.8 oz. Providing a perfect range for event, portrait, street, and landscape photography, the newest addition to the FE lineup serves as an excellent all-around lens for everyday carry. Its retracting design simplifies carry when not in use.

Sony FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 Lens

Key Features

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Three Aspherical Elements

Linear AF Motor, Internal Focusing

Retractable Design

Dust- and Moisture-Resistant

Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm

Optically, this new lens incorporates three aspherical elements into its design for superior optical performance. A linear AF motor provides fast and silent autofocusing, making it well equipped for both still and video applications. A 7-bladed circular aperture produces pleasing bokeh when shooting at wide aperture settings. A minimum focusing range of 11.8-17.7" makes it possible to capture selfies and close-ups without strain. Finally, like the a7C, it features a dust- and moisture-resistant design for safe use outdoors.

Beyond the camera and lens, Sony has also announced the HVL-F28RM external flash, an extremely compact and portable light perfect for pairing with the a7C. The new flash incorporates wireless control so you can work with it atop your camera or incorporate it into your existing Sony flash system to add an extra splash of light wherever you may need it.

Sony's latest set of releases is perfect for vloggers, travel photographers, or any other photographer who wants the benefits of Sony's full-frame mirrorless system when size and weight are high priorities. Sharing a similar form factor to Sony's extremely compact APS-C mirrorless cameras, the a7C is small and light enough to comfortably carry in a purse, tote bag, or backpack, making full-frame everyday carry a reality. The a7C also serves as an excellent second camera or compact option for photographers already invested in Sony's full frame camera system. Additionally, Sony A-mount photographers looking to try their existing lenses on the a7C can do so using Sony's recently announced LA-EA5 lens adapter.

Introducing the Sony a7C Camera at B&H Explora

Sony a7C Camera First Look

