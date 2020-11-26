SONTIAN's Exhibition At Automechanika Shanghai 2020 Is Packed With 100 Free Samples And Live Streaming Available To All Automotive Enthusiast Around The Globe

Automechanika Shanghai 2020 is just around the corner, and SONTIAN is on the verge of making the exhibition event one of the most glamorous ever recorded

WENZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automechanika Shanghai 2020 is just around the corner, and SONTIAN Automotive Motor System Co., Ltd. is on the verge of making the exhibition event one of the most glamorous ever recorded.

A peek into some of the intuitive innovations SONTIAN is about to unbox showcases:

New company website with a visually engaging e-commerce catalog.

Free auto part samples to help authenticate quality.

A digitalized consultation and appointment toolbox.

New Digital Platform

Many auto parts manufacturers shy away from automotive catalogs because of difficulty matching models, filters, and OEM numbers. But not anymore. SONTIAN's new catalog is optimized in an e-commerce style. The digital platform offers an easy-to-use interface with navigable options that showcase auto part data in a detailed and well-aligned order.

Live Streaming

Shopping for automotive parts online can get complicated, especially when model and style come into context. SONTIAN desires to strengthen excellence on all fronts. Dedicated live streaming platforms for individuals who might not be able to access the exhibition in person are available. The online live streaming section brings the interaction to your doorstep via social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Hundreds of Free Samples

Getting auto brand makers and automotive enthusiasts to vouch for the quality of products obtained digitally from an auto parts store is almost impossible. SONTIAN intends to bridge this notion at Automechanika Shanghai 2020. Window Regulator, Wiper Motor, Radiator Fan and Blower Motor make up the samples included in SONTIAN's exhibition. Hundreds of these products are going out for free.

Online Factory Inspection

The COVID-19 pandemic raised lots of red alerts for auto part brands operating globally. The usual factory inspection clients carry out before authenticating a purchase's credibility is partially out of context. But its viability is still essential to business.

With the global restriction on movement, SONTIAN's sales representatives are operating with the mandate of conducting factory inspection for international clients via video calls. These video call sections provide a thorough overview of SONTIAN's manufacturing plants, product authenticity, company ethics, and other relevant operational sequences.

About SONTIAN

SONTIAN is an automotive motor parts solutions provider offering bespoke automotive items in line with customers' specifications and design. The automotive company possesses a 28,000 square meter factory site at Ruian city equipped with state of the art technologies and operate with dedicated and highly skilled experts - Individuals who go above and beyond to maintain a flawless production line.

The company offers a wide range of coverage across multiple horizons. SONTIAN Automotive Motor providing window regulators, motor wiper, radiator fan and blower motor for vehicles of today, SONTIAN's collections got you covered.

SONTIAN Automotive Motor Contact Details: Michelle ZhouSales manager michelle.zhou@chinasongtian.comTel: 0086-577-65321888Mob/Whatsapp : 0086-18281250591

