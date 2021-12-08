Sonos Accelerates Product And Organizational Development With Two Dynamic New Leaders

Today, Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) introduced two key new members of its leadership team. Shamayne Braman joins the company's executive management team as its new Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer, and Rebecca Zavin ​​joins as Senior Vice President, Software.

"As we continue to grow, it's imperative we take an inclusive approach to the way we build products and services to better serve the needs of our customers as well as reaching new customers," said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence. "To build truly inclusive products, we must also build a diverse and inclusive culture, representative of the communities we participate in and the customers we serve. We are delighted to welcome Shamayne who will be driving strategic initiatives across the business that embrace diversity, foster inclusion, and fuel business outcomes."

Based in Minnesota, Braman previously served as Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Target, where she was responsible for driving organizational strategies that advanced Target's DEI priorities and goals across stores, global supply chain and headquarters. Her past experience also includes global DEI roles at HealthPartners and Thomson Reuters, as well as driving education equity as a Teach for America corps member. Shamayne currently serves on the board of AchieveMpls, Penumbra Theater, and the Twin Cities Diversity and Inclusion Roundtable Executive Committee.

"Software is the connecting thread that binds premium sound, an easy experience, and connects you to all the content you love," said Spence. "We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca at a pivotal moment for Sonos, to scale the software organization for our next phase of growth and accelerate innovation as we continue to expand our range of products and services for the home and push further beyond."

Zavin, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, joins from Palo Alto Networks where as VP of Software Engineering she led the company to build their first consumer product. Prior to her role at Palo Alto Networks, she was CTO of smartphone startup Essential where she built the team from the ground up over 4 years. Prior to Essential, she was at Google for 10 years across a variety of platform, Android and robotics roles.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is the world's leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005191/en/