Sonoma County, CA - Goes-Live On Oracle Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) With CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading integrator of public sector software and digital technology solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) has announced today that Sonoma County, CA has successfully gone live and is thriving in Oracle Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM).

As part of a modernization strategy, Sonoma County partnered with CherryRoad to implement and integrate their largest, to date, enterprise-wide application into the Cloud. Recognizing that flexibility and transparency in the planning and budgeting processes across the enterprise are key to the execution of next phase strategic business initiatives, Sonoma County successfully migrated their on-premise Hyperion application to Oracle Cloud EPM. Partnering with CherryRoad, the project took just 12 weeks and lays the foundation for Sonoma County to continue to automate complex processes and increase efficiency in their budget development process.

"We enjoy our strong partnership with Sonoma County. They are a long-term CherryRoad partner and we continue to appreciate the opportunity to work with their knowledgeable and professional staff. Oracle solutions create tremendous efficiencies that free up time, money, and infrastructure for the County so they can focus on providing better service to their citizens. We look forward to partnering with them on future phases and initiatives," said Tom Heldt, CherryRoad Executive Vice President.

"We are excited about implementing the Oracle Cloud EPM planning and budgeting solution," said Blane Jolliff, Sonoma County, Enterprise Financial System Manager. "It's imperative for us, as a local government, to implement solutions that are transparent, representative of best practices, and affordable. Because the Oracle Cloud EPM is scalable and highly customizable, it works for our organization and is really limited only by what we can imagine. Oracle Cloud EPM also represents an important transition from an on-premise system to the Cloud. We here in Sonoma County, unfortunately, know first-hand how important it is to have a robust and cost-effective disaster recovery plan. In addition to the improved set of tools offered by Oracle, we have already been able to ensure seamless continuity of business despite rolling power outages, several wildfire events and a global pandemic."

Erick Roeser, the Sonoma County Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector said, " Sonoma County strives for excellence in financial management and we are proud to work with CherryRoad. They are a leading Oracle implementer specializing in the public sector and the entire CherryRoad team is dedicated to our success."

About CherryRoad Technologies Inc.At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, change management consulting, or strategic staffing solutions. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results - on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com .

About Oracle PartnerNetworkOracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

TrademarksOracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonoma-county-ca--goes-live-on-oracle-cloud-enterprise-performance-management-epm-with-cherryroad-technologies-inc-301144276.html

SOURCE CherryRoad Technologies Inc.