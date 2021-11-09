Sono-Tek Announces Laboratory Expansion For Catalyst Coated Membranes To Meet Demand

Customer Base for Carbon Capture, Fuel Cell, and Electrolysis Applications is Expanding

MILTON, NY, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) , the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced the expansion of its New York laboratory facilities for catalyst coated membranes.

The expansion is driven by a strong increase in demand for Sono-Tek's ultrasonic coating machinery used to apply catalyst coatings onto membranes. The expansion will include the addition of three new coating platforms as well as expanding the existing laboratory facility to accommodate the new machinery. The expansion will be at the New York lab location, which shares a campus with Sono-Tek's headquarters.

Including the New York lab, Sono-Tek has six applications labs located at distributor sites around the world; all of which are staffed with engineers who have experience working with customers on ultrasonic coating solutions. In the advanced energy markets, many customers look to Sono-Tek for both the coating machinery and the application engineering support to make high quality membranes. The Company's team of application engineers and lab personnel have the necessary expertise to guide customers through the complete process of developing successful thin film coatings. Frequently, customers will visit the Sono-Tek lab prior to purchasing their ultrasonic coating solutions, which allows the Company's team of technical coating experts to help develop the optimal process with the customer.

Chris Cichetti, Vice President of Applications Engineering, commented, "The additional lab space and new coating machinery will allow us to accommodate an accelerating increase in customers needing support with new applications from the clean energy sector, in particular for applying catalyst coatings onto membranes. We've also been expanding our laboratory services to include contract coating, which can be ideal for a customer that is early in the development process of their product, and prior to owning their own Sono-Tek machine."

Added Steve Harshbarger, President and COO of Sono-Tek, "This is an exciting time for Sono-Tek in the clean energy sector. Our customer base for Carbon Capture, Fuel Cell, and electrolysis applications is expanding as both governments and private industry recognize the urgency to implement these technologies for the well-being of our planet. Sono-Tek has long offered machinery in this area for coating the proton exchange membrane used in fuel cells, but now we have expanded our capabilities into several additional and similar membrane coating applications. At one time our equipment was primarily focused on the R&D sector for clean energy market applications, but as these markets mature, we are selling a significantly higher number of production level machines, and we predict this trend to continue. Our applications engineering expertise and laboratories are a vital part of providing successful solutions for our customers, and we expect to complete this expansion within the next 4 months to meet the increasing demand."

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company's solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and processes.

For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com .

