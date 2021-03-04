Sonic Foundry Names CJ Tao VP Controller

MADISON, Wis., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, the trusted leader for video creation, management solutions and virtual and hybrid events, today announced the appointment of CJ Tao as its new VP Controller, effective March 1.

MADISON, Wis., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, the trusted leader for video creation, management solutions and virtual and hybrid events, today announced the appointment of CJ Tao as its new VP Controller, effective March 1. This new position supports the company's efforts to maximize on its revenue streams and shareholder value and reports directly to CEO Joe Mozden Jr.

Tao will oversee the company's finance and accounting operations and will help lead financial strategy. Local to Madison, Wis., she is an accomplished finance leader with extensive experience building high-performing teams, maximizing corporate financial strategy, driving profitability, and scaling operations for massive growth.

She comes to Sonic Foundry from Flambeau Diagnostics in Madison, a COVID testing start-up company, where she served as interim CFO/Controller. She has also held various leadership roles in the Madison area, such as the Corporate Controller at National Guardian Life Insurance Company, Director of Financial Operation at Quartz Health Solutions, Inc., and Manager of Accounting Operations & Business Intelligence at CUNA Mutual Group.

"I am very pleased to welcome CJ to the Sonic Foundry team as our new VP Controller. She brings a wealth of financial accounting and strategy to our firm which will be critical as we continue to drive our new services to meet the digital-first landscape," Mozden said. "I look forward to working closely with CJ, and she is a fantastic addition to our dedicated team that is cementing Sonic Foundry as the enterprise video industry's leader around the world."

Tao holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as well as a Master of Professional Accountancy from Georgia State University and a Bachelor in Business Management from Hunan University in China. She is based in the company's Madison office.

