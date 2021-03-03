Sonic Automotive Inducted Into Training Magazine Hall Of Fame

Sonic Automotive, Inc. ("Sonic" or the "Company") (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, today announced that the Company has been inducted into Training magazine's Hall of Fame after ranking in the Top 10...

Sonic Automotive, Inc. ("Sonic" or the "Company") (SAH) - Get Report, a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, today announced that the Company has been inducted into Training magazine's Hall of Fame after ranking in the Top 10 of its Annual Top 100 list of companies recognized for excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs for four consecutive years.

Training Magazine's Hall of Fame ranks best-in-class organizations for their excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs and has been the premier learning industry awards program for over two decades. The Training Top 100 ranking is determined by assessing a myriad of benchmarking statistics measuring qualitative and quantitative factors such as financial investment in employee training and development; scope and number of training programs; Kirkpatrick Level 3 and 4 evaluation; and, satisfaction of goals, business objectives and outcomes.

"Sonic Automotive is deeply committed to recruiting, developing and retaining the best talent in the industry," said Doug Bryant, Vice President of Sonic Automotive's Talent Management and Training Team. "To rank in the Top 10 of Training magazine's Annual Top 100 list for the fourth consecutive year demonstrates our steadfast dedication to our teammates, their professional development, and of course, the unique, guest experience we provide in our dealerships."

As one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, currently employing more than 7,000 teammates in 12 states, Sonic has actively invested in the development of industry-leading innovative training and development solutions for its 84 franchised dealerships and 14 collision centers, representing more than 20 brands.

Sonic faced new and unprecedented challenges in 2020 stemming from the global pandemic including travel restrictions and health risks that required the team to pivot and redesign training programs to be delivered virtually without sacrificing impact and effectiveness. This sudden push for innovation in talent development processes yielded positive advancements in the use of technology for individualized training and performance support. The development of new online learning resources allowed for increased independent study, and effective use of virtual communication tools provided opportunities for customized sales coaching, improved teammate engagement, and increased manager involvement.

"Delivering an exceptional guest experience is our number one priority, so we are always striving to understand and effectively respond to our guests' needs at every one of our locations," said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive. "We are only able to do this by first investing in our teammates' career development which is why our dedication to developing top-notch training programs has remained consistent over the years."

Please visit jobs.sonicautomotive.com to learn more about career opportunities at Sonic Automotive.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com.

About Training

Training magazine is the leading business publication for learning and development and HR professionals. It has been the ultimate resource for innovative learning and development—in print, in person, and online—over the last 50-plus years. Training magazine and Training magazine Events are produced by Lakewood Media Group.

