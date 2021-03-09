Songtradr Acquires Award-winning Music & Sound Design Company, Song Zu

SYDNEY, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Songtradr, the world's largest B2B music licensing marketplace, announced today that they have acquired Song Zu, the most awarded music and sound design company in the Australia and Asia Pacific region, with studios in Sydney and Singapore. This multi-million dollar transaction marks Songtradr's second major acquisition since completion of their Series C funding round in July 2020 where the company raised US$30M.

"Song Zu is the region's leading custom music composition house and has such a rich history," said Paul Wiltshire, CEO of Songtradr. "As we continue to expand into the APAC region, Song Zu is a natural fit and greatly complements our global music ecosystem."

Song Zu works in all areas of sonic branding, including soundtracks for advertisements on TV and radio, online content, VR and installation spaces. With an unparalleled reputation for creative problem solving, in addition to working with Australia's leading broadcasters, Song Zu works with renowned brands and media businesses from around the world including Netflix, HBO, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Google, Amazon, and Guinness, among others. They have repeatedly received international recognition for their work, garnering top awards such as the Gold Clios, Cannes Gold Lions, London International Awards (LIA) for Best Music and Sound Design Company of the Year, and more.

"We are well established in the APAC region and are looking forward to joining the Songtradr family, expanding our product offering and increasing our global footprint," said Ian Lew, Managing Director and Partner of Song Zu. "Enhancing our initiatives with Songtradr's technology is a truly exciting opportunity for us as our clients' needs rapidly evolve."

"Bespoke music will always be at the heart of what we do," said Ramesh Sathiah, Creative Director of Song Zu. "But having the resources of the Songtradr platform as well as the music licencing power of Big Sync, allows us to offer creative solutions with no boundaries."

Song Zu will form part of Songtradr's recently launched platform, 'Vinyl by Songtradr', alongside acquired companies, Big Sync Music and Cuesongs. 'Vinyl by Songtradr' is a tech-enhanced, human curated platform that gives users direct access to creative talent, commercial music licensing, as well as pre-cleared music, sonic branding, custom composition and more.

ABOUT SONG ZU:

Song Zu is the most awarded music and sound design company in Australia and the Asia Pacific region, with post-production studios in Sydney and Singapore. They work in all facets of sonic branding including soundtracks for advertisements on TV and radio, online content, VR and installation spaces. Song Zu's unique position of being one of the longest standing companies of its kind is testament to their creative problem solving ability. Song Zu provides a full audio and post-production service, from music composition and sound design to voice over casting. The company has also sound supervised, scored and mixed a number of award winning TV series, documentaries and feature films. https://www.songzu.com/

ABOUT SONGTRADR:

Songtradr is the largest B2B music licensing marketplace in the world, providing music creators and rights owners with a complete tech-enabled solution for rights management and monetization while providing B2B music users such as brands, advertisers, filmmakers, SVOD and broadcast networks, gaming, streaming and social media platforms with highly-efficient, AI guided access to music. https://www.songtradr.com/

ABOUT VINYL BY SONGTRADR:

Vinyl by Songtradr is a tech-enhanced, human curated platform that gives you direct access to creative talent, commercial music licensing as well as pre-cleared music, sonic branding, custom composition and more. Vinyl helps brands, advertisers, filmmakers, SVOD and broadcast networks, gaming, streaming and social media platforms create eye-catching content and award-winning campaigns. https://www.vinyl.com

