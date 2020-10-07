Sonesta Continues Dramatic Domestic Growth

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation is now one of the nation's fastest growing hospitality management companies, with the pending addition of another large hotel portfolio in the coming months. Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) announced today that it will transfer branding and management of 98 hotels to Sonesta, including 2 full-service, 56 select-service and 40 extended-stay hotels across the U.S.

Sonesta will transition management of 9 of these hotels on December 15, 2020 and the remaining 89 on January 31, 2021. This latest announcement follows two other recent SVC transactions contributing to Sonesta's substantial growth and Sonesta's new position as SVC's largest operator:

Four hotels were transferred by SVC during September 2020 and have all been reflagged as Sonesta hotels.

and have all been reflagged as Sonesta hotels. 103 hotels will be transferred by SVC on November 30 including 22 full-service and 81 extended-stay hotels in the U.S., the District of Columbia , Ontario, Canada and Puerto Rico . Reservations are currently being accepted at these properties on Sonesta.com for stays beginning December 1, 2020 .

"We're proud that SVC continues to grow its relationship with Sonesta by entrusting us with management of another sizable portfolio of their hotels and resorts", said Carlos Flores, President and CEO, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. "We are prepared and confident in our abilities to ensure these hotels receive the same level of exceptional care and support as Sonesta's existing 80 plus properties. We're thrilled to welcome these new hotels to our growing portfolio of destinations."

It is expected that by the end of Q1 2021, Sonesta will have over 250 properties in the U.S. and over 280 properties globally, expanding its U.S. footprint in key tourism and business destinations by more than fourfold. In the U.S., Sonesta will increase from three to five brands: Royal Sonesta, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, Sonesta ES Suites, and the two newest brands Sonesta Select and Sonesta Simply Suites.

A complete list of hotel locations will be available upon request. Visit Sonesta.com for the latest brand news, updates and more information on the Sonesta Travel Pass guest loyalty program and to book a stay.

Featuring a portfolio of diverse and distinctive properties as individual as its guests, there is no typical Sonesta. With a full range of exceptional options found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guest's expectations delivering an authentic experience time and time again.

Sonesta is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S., celebrating an approximate 350% increase in its national portfolio. You will soon find nearly 300 Sonesta properties across seven brands operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru and St. Maarten. Discover Sonesta hotels, resorts and suites in many of the most traveled U.S. destinations, including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Hilton Head, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and St. Louis. For more about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on social media @SonestaHotels.

