Sonesta Completes Acquisition Of Red Lion Hotels

NEWTON, Mass., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of RLH Corporation (RLH) - Get Report. As a result, Sonesta is now one of the largest hotel companies globally with approximately 1,200 locations, more than 100,000 guest rooms, and a diversified portfolio of 15 brands across multiple market segments.

Sonesta also announced that 35-year hotel industry veteran Keith Pierce is joining Sonesta as Executive Vice President, President of Franchise & Development effective March 18, 2021. John J. Russell, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of RLH, will continue to support Sonesta leadership through the transition until April 30, 2021.

Carlos Flores, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sonesta, made the following statement regarding today's announcement:

"The closing of the Red Lion transaction is transformative for Sonesta. It establishes Sonesta as one of the largest hotel companies in the world, and as an owner, manager and franchisor of hotels. The Red Lion acquisition significantly enhances Sonesta's existing franchising capabilities by adding more than 900 franchised locations to our existing global footprint of branded hotels.

In addition, we are also excited to welcome Keith Pierce as the newest member of Sonesta's executive leadership team. I am confident Keith will fulfill his mandate to aggressively grow and mature Sonesta's franchising business. We look forward to sharing more details of Sonesta's plans for our franchise business in the weeks ahead.

I also wish to thank John Russell for his collaboration and leadership during this transaction."

Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., celebrating an approximate 350% increase in its managed hotel portfolio and 1,400% increase overall. You will find 1,200 Sonesta hotels across 15 brands operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. For more about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782). For more information about Red Lion Hotels, visit Rlhco.com.

