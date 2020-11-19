Somos' Sri Ramachandran Elected To The ATIS Board Of Directors

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced that its Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Sridhar "Sri" Ramachandran has been elected to the ATIS Board of Directors as a Class C Board Member. The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) is a professional organization that brings together executives from top global information and communication technology (ICT) companies to advance the industry's business priorities. As the telecommunications industry continues to push the boundaries of invention and evolve, ATIS provides a strong, experienced and strategic nucleus that promotes smart growth and future-proof technological advancement.

" I am honored to have the opportunity to not only continue ATIS' mission of delivering standards and solutions that advance ICT industry transformation, but also to cement the successful future of the greater network-enabled marketplace," said Mr. Ramachandran. " ATIS has been a profound leader in the digital transformation, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board Members and the greater alliance to advance industry initiatives."

Sri has long been a force in the telecommunications industry. Through the years, he has risen up the ranks via impressive tenures at industry standouts including NexTone, Telcordia, Numerex and Giesecke+Devrient to become a leading pioneer of advanced technology and innovation in telecommunications, IoT and beyond. In his current role as Senior VP and CTO for Somos, Inc., Sri is responsible for overseeing Somos' technology strategy and long-term vision.

" Sri's track record of bringing game-changing technologies to market along with his collaborative approach will be an asset to the ATIS Board of Directors," states ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. " We value Somos' contributions to ATIS' Distributed Ledger Technology initiatives as well as to the ATIS/SIP Forum Joint IP-NNI Task Force and look forward to their contributions moving forward."

The ATIS Board of Directors is composed of C-level executives from the leading ICT companies, all of whom are elected and integral to ensuring industry alignment and initiative advancement. From driving the industry's future, to identifying disruptive technologies that will influence growth, to inspiring collaboration and network support, the ATIS Board is integral to establishing and driving future opportunities and member growth.

To learn more, visit: www.atis.org

About Somos, Inc.Somos is a leading provider of registry management and data solutions. Our mission is to empower more intimate and trusted connections between brands, consumers, and communities. We accomplish this through our suite of authentication enablement solutions as well as our numbering administration roles.

Currently, Somos serves as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator and the Pooling Administrator for more than 800 million local and wireless telephone numbers. We operate the SMS/800 TFN Registry for more than 42 Million Toll-Free Numbers in North America, and the TSS Registry, the centralized registry for the use of Toll-Free Numbers in text messaging and multimedia services.

Through our portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world, while delivering value, innovation, and results to consumers. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

