Somos, Inc. Announces The Appointment Of Gina Perini As Chair Of The Board And Howard Woolley As Lead Director

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed President and CEO, Gina Perini, as the company's Chair of the Board. Ms. Perini succeeds Anna Patruno as Chair, as Ms. Patruno's term as Chair expires. Ms. Patruno will remain on the Board. Somos also announced that its Board has appointed Howard Woolley as Lead Director. Ms. Perini and Mr. Woolley's appointments were effective on January 1, 2021.

"I am honored to serve as Chair of the Somos Board of Directors and look forward to working closely with Howard and the rest of our Board to continue our company's transformation and growth," said Ms. Perini. "I would also like to express my gratitude for Anna's exceptional leadership as our Chair and look forward to the benefit of her immense talents, insights and experience as a Somos board member for years to come."

Ms. Perini has served as President, CEO and a member of the Somos Board since 2013. During that time she has led the company through a dramatic period of strategic business expansion. Ms. Perini was recently named as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 award winner for the New Jersey region and is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Board Leadership Fellow.

"Somos is a unique, dynamic company and it is a pleasure to serve on the Board," said Mr. Woolley. "Our Board is truly a strategic asset to the company, and I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to work closely with Gina to help lead this outstanding group."

Mr. Woolley has served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2017 and most recently chaired the Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Woolley is President & CEO of Howard Woolley Group LLC, a strategic business and public policy advisory firm serving the telecommunications and technology sectors. Mr. Woolley is a recognized leader in regulatory risk management, public policy and government affairs. He had a long tenure as a senior executive at Verizon, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Wireless Policy and Strategic Alliances. Mr. Woolley currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Johns Hopkins Medicine and Syracuse University and the Board of Directors of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America.

About Somos, Inc.

Somos is a leading provider of registry management and data solutions. Our mission is to empower more intimate and trusted connections between brands, consumers, and communities. We accomplish this through our suite of authentication enablement solutions as well as our numbering administration roles.

Somos serves as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator for more than 800 million local and wireless telephone numbers and as the Reassigned Number Database Administrator. We operate the SMS/800 TFN Registry for more than 42 million Toll-Free Numbers in North America, and the TSS Registry, the centralized registry for the use of Toll-Free Numbers in text messaging and multimedia services.

Through our portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world while delivering value, innovation, and results to consumers. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/somos-inc-announces-the-appointment-of-gina-perini-as-chair-of-the-board-and-howard-woolley-as-lead-director-301201218.html

SOURCE Somos, Inc.