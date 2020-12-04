Sommelier Approved: Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year will never be forgotten. Its highs and lows reminded us to cherish every moment and celebrate each other and life.

As we close out this year, celebrate the heroes—from doctors and nurses to activists and caregivers—and moments of joy with family and friends that have helped us get through 2020 with the Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé.

Whether you 're hosting an intimate in-person dinner, a large gathering over Zoom or searching for that ideal gift, sommeliers from across the country share why this iconic cuvée is the ONE bottle you need to set the holiday scene.

Rachel Coe, Beverage Director of Crenn Dining Group "Of course the iconic, beautifully rounded bottle shape, and the layers of flavor draw one in, but I think the history of the House is so rich and admirable. A story worth telling when I pour the Cuvée Rosé."

Rachel shares that, "the maceration method and extended aging creates a layered, complex champagne that pairs well with anything from the fresh flavors oysters and caviar to deep savory tones of roasted game."

Michael Muser, Director of Operations and Owner of Ever "The Cuvée Rosé is elegantly balanced. It is a big and powerful rosé with a beautiful, vibrant, pink color and effervescence, and we love it for that, but also for its ability to package that power in an elegant and refined way."

Michael will be gifting "a bottle to my sister because she is a mother of two children who are not in school in person right now and quite deserving of something so special."

Michel Couvreux, Beverage Director of Per Se "The Cuvée Rosé not only pairs well with seafood, such as salmon or tuna, but is also perfect with veal and lamb recipes. It has as an intense flavor, touch of bitterness and delicate tannins. It's a full-bodied champagne with a long finish. "

Michel plans to "bring this champagne to my friends and family (especially in magnum) because it pairs well with a range of savory dishes, desserts and even to sip after a great meal. It's a round rosé champagne with a beautiful acidity in the finish."

The versatile and vivacious 100% Pinot Noir Cuvée Rosé has a design-forward bottle, inspired by the hand-blown, rounded wine bottles of the 17th century. For the 2020 holiday season, it will be enclosed with two elegant glasses as a gift set ($99.99).

About Laurent-Perrier: Champagne Laurent-Perrier, established in 1812 and now the largest female and family-owned House, has a long tradition of cutting edge innovation in the region and can be credited with many of the ideas that have defined Champagne production. The House focuses solely on champagne and has created a style recognized for its freshness and finesse. Laurent-Perrier 's champagnes are made exclusively from vineyards with High Environmental Value (HVE) certification.

