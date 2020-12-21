Somatic Experiencing ® Trauma Institute And Therapy Aid Coalition Partnering For COVID Pandemic And Disaster Relief

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Somatic Experiencing ® Trauma Institute (SE Institute) and Therapy Aid Coalition (TAC) today announced that the two organizations are collaborating to provide meaningful mental health and wellness resources to frontline workers and emergency responders affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and for recent survivors of natural disasters, such as the fires in the west and hurricanes in the south.

SE Trauma Institute and Therapy Aid Coalition Partner to Provide COVID Pandemic and Disaster Support Services

Both organizations are focused on getting direct therapeutic services to the responders and survivors who need critical support in real time, to be able to stay mentally agile and emotionally healthy facing the pressures of the response efforts. Both are committed to eliminating obstacles to mental health resources and care, including any prohibitive financial barriers, and providing neurobiologically-based trauma resolution resources for mental health practitioners. This partnership effort extends nationwide, across responder professions and into the communities that need it most.

The leadership of both TAC and SE Institute have expressed how the global pandemic has highlighted a particular need for a shift in a traditional approach to therapy, calling for more crisis-trained, resource-oriented, capacity-building mental health care. This further highlights a need for advanced crisis stabilization resources to be offered in complement with direct therapeutic care. Both have practitioners in all 50 states collaborating to provide online counseling support via telehealth. As COVID-19 reduced access to in-office sessions, online video platforms have helped to make HIPPA-compliant one-on-one live therapy sessions available for all.

Both groups are collaborating to help ensure continued delivery of quality services and spreading the access to effective crisis stabilization and safety resources. Learn more about them, sign up to volunteer, find a practitioner, or make year-end donations by visiting their websites at www.therapyaid.org and www.traumahealing.org. Get involved to help provide resources to individuals where and when they need it most.

"When a proactive graduate of our SE training program launched this powerful resource for those on the medical front lines and beyond, we could not help but get behind it," said Amie Leigh, Director of Public Health Initiatives, Somatic Experiencing® Trauma Institute. "This collaboration helps to ensure that mental health care is made broadly available, that people who are providing support are also getting it. There is help available."

Jennifer Silacci, Founder and Executive Director of Therapy Aid Coalition, stated, "We are thrilled and humbled to have the support of the Somatic Experiencing® Trauma Institute. Being able to share resources and offer our therapists access to trauma and crisis training is crucial for disaster relief. We look forward to collaborating to support the mental health needs of our country."

About Somatic Experiencing® Trauma Institute The Somatic Experiencing® Trauma Institute's mission is to support trauma resolution and resilience through culturally responsive professional training, research, education and outreach in diverse global communities. The Somatic Experiencing® method is a body-oriented approach to the healing of trauma and other stress disorders. It is the life's work of Dr. Peter A. Levine, resulting from multidisciplinary study of stress physiology, psychology, ethology, biology, neuroscience, indigenous healing practices, and medical biophysics, together with over 45 years of successful clinical application. The SE™ approach releases traumatic shock, which is key to transforming PTSD and the wounds of emotional and early developmental attachment trauma. Somatic Experiencing® Trauma Institute is a 501(3)(c) charitable educational organization with tax exempt status under the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. For more information, visit www.traumahealing.org.

About Therapy Aid CoalitionFounded on the belief that therapy should be accessible and free to those impacted by national crises, the Therapy Aid Coalition mission is to develop and support a national network of psychotherapists capable of immediately responding to crises that occur within the United States. The organization currently provides services to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic through its Coronavirus Online Therapy initiative. The group also offers support, training and compensation to its psychotherapists, in order to ensure their continued ability to provide timely and quality care. Therapy Aid Coalition is a registered 501(3)(c) charitable organization with tax exempt status under the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. For more information, visit www.therapyaid.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/somatic-experiencing--trauma-institute-and-therapy-aid-coalition-partnering-for-covid-pandemic-and-disaster-relief-301196929.html

SOURCE Somatic Experiencing Trauma Institute